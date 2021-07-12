How old is Vinnie Hacker? Tana Mongeau, Bryce Hall, Tayler Holder and more attend TikTok star's birthday party 

The Social Gloves: YouTubers vs TikTokers – ‘Battle of the Platforms’ event had taken over the internet in June, and TikToker Vinnie Hacker was the rising star everyone was talking about. Hacker fought against YouTuber Deji Olatunji and came away as the unexpected winner.

Vinnie Hacker hosted a party for his birthday on July 12th where internet influencers including Tana Mongeau, Bryce Hall and Taylor Holder were spotted as well.

The social media influencers took to their Instagram stories to post various pictures and videos of themselves celebrating Hacker's birthday. His birthday is actually on July 14th, but it seems like he preferred to celebrate it over the weekend.

Who is Vinnie Hacker?

The Seattle native TikTok star gained popularity by posting videos on the platform. He frequently posts short comedy skits and lip syncing videos. In a very short span of time, the 18-year-old, who will be turning 19 soon, has amassed over 10 million followers on TikTok.

Vinnie Hacker also began posting videos on YouTube in September 2020. The internet influencer can be seen posting vlogs on his channel every Tuesday. He also has over 4.3 million followers on Instagram.

The TikTok star is estimated to be worth $6-8 million dollars.

Aside from posting videos on TikTok and YouTube, Vinnie Hacker has also signed with model agency SMG Models, which is based in Seattle.

The social media influencer gained more following after he fought Deji, who had previously fought against Jake Paul. Deji lost to Hacker after he had already lost a bout against Paul in August 2018. Fans did not expect the now 18-year-old to beat Deji, and they took to Twitter asking the YouTuber to retire from boxing after losing to Hacker.

Deji looked full of regret after his loss against Hacker and even called himself a failure. His brother KSI, a celebrated YouTube boxer, took to Twitter to console him. Vinnie Hacker ended up consoling Deji following the loss as well.

Fans might be curious as to whether Vinnie Hacker is dating a fellow TikToker, but it seems like he keeps his dating life private.

