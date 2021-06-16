"It really hurt me to see you lose": KSI slams his brother Deji over 'disappointing' loss to TikToker Vinnie Hacker

On June 16th, KSI posted a video to his YouTube channel titled "Deji." In the video, KSI quickly expresses his disappointment at his younger brother losing to TikToker, Vinnie Hacker.

Deji went up against Hacker in the YouTubers vs. TikTokers boxing event on June 12th. The majority of wins went to the YouTube side, excluding Deji's defeat and the draw between AnEsonGib and Tayler Holder.

In the video, KSI began by saying that he hopes Deji "is okay" and to "not let the loss get to you too much." KSI added that in the end, he "still got paid" and still had millions of people that loved him and his videos.

The tone quickly shifted to KSI expressing that it was "very sad and very disappointing." KSI continued saying that he, along with many others, wanted Deji to come out the victor on the night.

KSI calls out brother Deji

"So, I'm gonna be real with you. Your work ethic is terrible. I am disappointed in your team and the people around you, man. How and why they thought it would be a good idea for you to enter the ring, looking like that [refers to a photo of Deji's final weigh-in] is beyond me, man. It was embarrassing. Have they no shame or are they there just to massage your ego?"

KSI was not only disappointed with brother Deji, but he was also disappointed in the company Deji kept for the fight. In the video, KSI refers to a photo of Deji at the final weigh-in against Vinnie Hacker and questioned how Deji's team could let him enter the ring looking that untoned. KSI said Deji was not fit enough to enter the fight. He then said "how could [Deji] somehow look worse in [his] redemption fight."

"You were in better shape fighting Jake Paul than you were fighting Vinnie Hacker. How could you actually be proud to jump on that scale looking like this [another reference to Deji at weigh-in]. We were all expecting you to show off your abs after all the hardwork you've been putting in. Because this was your time to prove all the haters wrong after training five times a day."

KSI mentioned that Deji's previous excuse for "gassing out" against Jake Paul was used once again with Hacker. He explained how the commission took it "nice on [Deji]" and gave him five two-minute rounds, yet Deji "gassed out" quicker after two rounds.

KSI said that Deji used to be talented back in the day, describing his brother as "fast and explosive." It was soon cut, stating: "Hard work beats talent every single time." KSI eventually made the comparison of Deji's stamina to that of Snorlax, a large teddy-bear like creature from the animated series Pokemon.

"You put black people back a hundred years with that loss."

KSI stated that Deji did not help himself at all and that he was the only YouTuber to lose in the whole lineup. He congratulated Vinnie Hacker for his hard work because he "ultimately wanted to win more than [Deji]."

Around the seven minute mark, KSI made a sweeping statement to his brother: "Don't ever box again until you work on your cardio."

Towards the end of the video, KSI explained in a heart-to-heart through the camera that Deji should've worked harder.

"I feel sorry for you. I want you to do well, but it is all on you. Why do you think I'm in the position I'm in today? Because I'm lazy? I'm a black man! I have to work two, three, four times as hard to gain the same success...you can't cheat boxing, Deji, because eventually when you get in that ring we all find out who really worked the hardest."

Deji has not made any statements in response to his brother's criticism at the time of this article.

