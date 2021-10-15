“Just cancel it”: Netflix’s ‘Hype House’ nears release date, and the internet is not amused

The co-founder of TikTok collective Hype House, Thomas Petrou, took to his YouTube channel today teasing fans about Hype House’s upcoming show. The reality show, set to air on Netflix, will showcase “their creative endeavors for brands to drama-inducing house meetings and the initiation of a new member”.

Though Petrou spoke about the show with glee, the internet is ready to “cancel” the show before it is released.

The program will star notable internet influencers, including Nikita Dragun, Vinnie Hacker, Jack Wright, Sienna Mae Gomez, and Alex Warren. Expected stars of the show include the co-founder of Hype House Chase Hudson, popularly known as Lil Huddy, Kouvr Annon, and Petrou himself.

Hype House will team up with Wheelhouse Entertainment production company to make the show.

Fans displeased with Hype House reality show airing on Netflix

Hype House has become a popular internet term. Every internet sleuth knows of the TikTok collective one way or another.

Though they have taken up netizens’ social media feeds, users do not think the house members deserve their own show on Netflix.

In Thomas Petrou’s new YouTube video titled “When Is The Hype House Show Is Coming To Netflix,” he revealed that he did not know the exact date of when the show will be released. The TikTok star predicted it to be in this December or January of next year.

Some reactions to the show being released included:

The Hype House, formed in 2019, stood as a competition to other popular online groups catering to a young Gen-Z audience, their biggest competition including David Dobrik’s “Vlog Squad”.

The Hype House Reality Show will also be competing with former Hype House member Charli D’Amelio’s own Hulu reality show called The D’Amelio Show, which stars her entire family.

