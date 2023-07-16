5 most subscribed male VTubers on Twitch

In the rapidly evolving world of online entertainment, VTubers have emerged as a fascinating phenomenon, captivating audiences worldwide with their faceless digital personas shrouded in mystery. Despite lacking the means to emote on-air, these content creators have managed to break through the barriers of reality and form deep emotional bonds with their viewers.

These five male streamers have risen to prominence among this ever-growing roster of virtual creators, taking Twitch by storm thanks to their enigmatic personalities and creative content.

Aside from those two attributes, these creators have also skillfully mastered the art of building devoted communities, blurring the lines between the real and virtual world, greatly helping them quickly ascend through the ranks.

Shxtou and four other male VTubers taking Twitch by storm

1) GreatMoonAroma

Starting off this list of the most subscribed Vtubers on Twitch is a Korean streamer named GreatMoonAroma (대월향). Despite his Korean lineage, Moon mostly produces content in English even though he openly states he isn't fluent in it. Moon specializes in creating memes and 'gnoming' people, which means engaging in playful trolling while on VRC (Virtual Reality Chat).

However, Moon decided to stop his meme-related shenanigans in favor of becoming a full-time virtual YouTuber in December 2022. In his short time as a dedicated streamer, Moon has amassed 265 subs with over 165K followers on the purple platform over the last 365 days, as reported by Streams Charts.

2) MystaRias

British VTuber MystaRias is associated with the esteemed 'virtual livers' agency Nijisanji's English-speaking all-male-roster. MystaRias was added in the fourth wave of the roster acquisitions, along with popular streamers like Shu Yamino, Luca Kaneshiro, Ike Eveland, and Vox Akuma.

While MystaRias predominantly streams under the Just Chatting category, he has also made a name for himself within the League of Legends community.

At the time of writing, the young British creator has amassed over 274k followers on Amazon's coveted streaming platform and had 2,975 subs over the last year, which has since dropped to 118 in the past 30 days.

3) Merryweather

The next most subscribed Vtuber on Twitch is a Danish creator named Merryweather or Merry, who has made waves within the industry ever since his debut in October 2020.

Aside from being a VTuber, Merry also has his own entertainment studio, Merryweather Media, and is a head writer for VShojo, an agency that manages the most popular virtual YouTubers in the business, including the likes of Nyanners, Ironmouse, and Veibae.

In less than three years, Merryweather has quickly grown a commendable following of 230k followers on the purple platform and had 10,324 subs over the last year, which has since dropped to 590 in the past month.

4) Takahata

Curtis Arnott, better known by his online alias Takahata101, is one of the most prominent figures in the world of online entertainment. He first debuted as a VTuber in January 2021. Despite being in the live-streaming industry for less than three years, Takahata has captivated his audience thanks to his highly entertaining gaming and Just Chatting streams.

Before becoming a full-time VTuber, Curtis played an integral part in Team Four Star, a YouTube channel and production company that produced 'Abridged' versions of already popular anime like DragonBall Z, Hellsing Ultimate, Attack on Titan, and FFVII.

Takahata currently has over 131k followers on Twitch and 3,781 subs, which peaked at 18,498 in the past year.

5) Shxtou

Wrapping up this list of the most subbed male virtual YouTubers is popular Vietnamese-American content creator, Shxtou. Embracing the persona of a 'demon rogue slayer,' Shxtou dedicates his time to entertaining his audience by playing various gaming titles like Among Us, Valorant, and a slough of gacha games like Genshin Impact and entries from the Honkai series.

Shxtou has amassed over 1.1 million followers on Twitch and held a mind-boggling peak of 82,576 subs over the last year, which has since fallen to 3,182.

Despite the massive reduction in subscriber count, Shxtou remains one of the most popular members of the Hanamori roster.

While their avatars may mask their true identities, their genuine connections with fans have proven key to their success. Through emotive live streams, creative content, and engaging personalities, these male VTubers have transcended the boundaries of language and culture, drawing followers from every corner of the globe.