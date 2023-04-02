On April 1, 2023, YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" surprised the online community by hosting his first-ever VTuber livestream. However, before revealing the official model, the streamer took the opportunity to make an April Fool's joke and trolled his viewers by displaying another avatar.

Sykkuno expressed nervousness while unveiling it. He discussed several intricate details, such as the avatar wearing his GTA RP character's shoes and his iconic green-colored scarf. The Las Vegas-native also stated that it had been a "long time coming" and that it was "not perfect":

"So, I'm just going to say, guys, this VTube model has been a very long time coming. It's not perfect. But there is a lot of stuff, a lot of thought was put into it. And hopefully, you guys like it. I'm just going to slowly show you guys, I guess. Man, this feels awkward."

Sykkuno makes an April Fool's joke by showcasing his "real" VTuber model

Sykkuno began unveiling the "real" VTuber model at the 11-minute mark of his most recent livestream. He stated that he worked very hard on the project, adding that the virtual avatar was wearing "Yunno shoes" from GTA RP:

"I guess you guys can already see. I have Yunno shoes from GTA, from way back in the day. There's just a lot of stuff here, that... that you guys won't probably remember. There's a lot of thought put into this. It took a long time. But we have Yunno's glow-up shoes. The blue ones. Just like from the old days."

The former Twitch streamer mentioned that the VTuber model was also wearing his signature scarf:

"We got the green scarf, guys. I've pretty much had this ever since I started streaming. So, it's always meant a lot. I actually don't even have the scarf in real life. I just thought it looked cool, and... I just put a lot of thought and effort into this, guys."

Timestamp: 00:10:45

Continuing further, Sykkuno stated that the avatar was wearing a shirt that featured his old YouTube emblem:

"The old shirts I have, from way back when this was actually had been my; this was my YouTube icon from a long, long time ago, guys. I've always had this, basically."

Sykkuno finally revealed the entire model. He explained why the character was holding a Yu-Gi-Oh! card:

"I threw in a Yu-Gi-Oh! card because... what's it called? I've been playing a lot of Yu-Gi-Oh! lately, and I've just been a huge fan of it. I threw in a lot of things that I feel like people would like! We got the shoes from GTA. We got our classic outfit. There's some new hair. Some new hair, thrown in there, that I think that people would like."

Roughly 12 minutes later, the 32-year-old personality revealed the actual VTuber model, and here's the screenshot:

YouTube unveils his actual VTuber model (Image via Sykkuno/YouTube)

Fans react to the streamer's VTuber model reveal

The YouTube comments section featured a couple of fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's jest (Image via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

Sykkuno is a popular content creator who is best known for playing a variety of games. He switched to livestreaming on YouTube Gaming in 2022 and has since amassed over 2.8 million subscribers on his channel.

