Disguised Toast infers that Sykkuno made him lose Yu-Gi-Oh! sponsorship

On March 23, 2023, Twitch star Jeremy "Disguised Toast" teamed up with YouTube Gaming icon Thomas "Sykkuno" to play Deceive Inc., a recently released spy game. Before starting to play, the former claimed that he was "not okay" because other content creators were sponsored to play the title, but he wasn't. Disguised Toast's claims surprised Sykkuno, who confirmed that he wasn't paid to play the first-person shooter as well.

As their conversation progressed, the Las Vegas native mentioned that he was recently sponsored by Yu-Gi-Oh! When the former Facebook Gaming streamer heard this, he revealed that he had also been approached by Yu-Gi-Oh! to play their game. Unfortunately, they later backtracked and didn't go ahead with the offer.

Jeremy jokingly inferred that Sykkuno seemingly made him lose the sponsorship, by saying:

"Wait a second, Yu-Gi-Oh! reached out to me and then when I said my price, they said, 'Hang on. We ran out of budget.' How much did you ask for? Things were going to sell in our conversations and then suddenly one day, they said, 'Oh, sorry. We're out of money.'"

"I'm just taking Ls" - Disguised Toast talks about losing sponsorships while conversing with Sykkuno

Disguised Toast collaborated with Sykkuno and other streamers at the four-hour mark of his recent livestream on March 23, 2023. When the latter asked if he was doing well, the former claimed that he was "going through a lot" and elaborated:

"Oh, man! No! I'm not okay! I'm going through a lot right now. Other people were sponsored by this game and we weren't. So, now we're playing it for free. I'm just taking Ls. Wait, were you sponsored to play this? Are you making off me right now, Sykkuno?"

Sykkuno was taken aback by the 31-year-old personality's statements and responded:

"Oh yeah. Wait, how'd you know about that? No, I wasn't. I am not. Nope! I wish I was, though. Like, if they sponsored me, I probably would accept it."

Timestamp: 04:00:40

Jeremy outlined his plans to secure a sponsorship, stating that they would trash-talk the game until the developers offered them a deal. Sykkuno then recalled how he scored a Yu-Gi-Oh! sponsorship:

"Surely they'll sponsor us because, like, they'll see that we're playing it and they'll be like, 'You know, who better to sponsor than people who enjoy it?' Like, Yu-Gi-Oh! sponsored me and I had been playing it for free because I just like the game, for, like, months!"

Disguised Toast further stated that Yu-Gi-Oh! approached him, but eventually backed out of the deal because they "were out of budget." Moving onto the game, Sykkuno replied with:

"Oh, man! Um, hey, guys! Let's get that game open, huh?"

Fans react to the streamers' conversation

Disguised Toast and Sykkuno's clip garnered a handful of fan reactions on YouTube. Here's a snippet of some prominent comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamers' interaction

Disguised Toast is a Twitch veteran who's well-known for his expertise in Hearthstone and Teamfight Tactics. He has been livestreaming on the purple platform since 2016 and currently boasts 2,774,122 followers on his channel.

