Disguised Toast reveals turning down a $70,000 sponsorship deal, presumably for Hogwarts Legacy

On February 11, Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" hosted a watch party for the professional Valorant game between G2 and BreakThru. During the timeout, the content creator announced that he would be hosting a sponsored segment during the broadcast.

He then mentioned turning down a $70,000 sponsorship deal for a video game that everyone has been "talking" about. Disguised Toast indicated that the title in question had been Hogwarts Legacy, saying:

"I recently turned down a $70k sponsor for a video game that a lot of people have been talking about. They were like, 'Hey, do you want $70k to play this video game?' I'm like, 'Oh, damn! $70k? What game is it? Hmm? Which one? Hmm? Oh, that one! Damn! God! Um, any other games?"

"It's a complicated thing" - Disguised Toast on refusing a $70,000 sponsorship deal

Disguised Toast continued to speak on the topic, stating that he needed to find a way to compensate for the $70,000 deal that he had turned down. He then clarified that his refusal to accept the sponsorship in question should not be regarded as a "commentary on anything."

"So guys, me not accepting that is not a commentary on anything. That's all I'm going to say. I don't want people to say like, 'Oh, Toast! Let me put you on this pedestal.' It's a complicated thing but I turned it down."

The OfflineTV member went on to say that not accepting the deal did not make him "better or worse" than anyone else.

"Doesn't mean I'm better than anyone. Doesn't mean I'm worse than anyone. It's more of a, 'I like sharing things with you guys.'"

Timestamp: 00:37:55

Disguised Toast then read a comment from a chatter out loud, which suggested that he "cared too much" about public opinion. The 31-year-old content creator suggested otherwise, saying:

"Disguised Toast caring about public opinion? I don't know about that one. Yeah, I mean, that's the problem with talking about stuff like that. Right? Even just saying that people are already like, 'I can't believe you gave him the public opinion.' No matter what you say about something like that, everyone's just going to twist and turn things."

The conversation concluded with the former Facebook Gaming streamer adding:

"I just like sharing what I go through with you guys. That's about it."

Fans react to the content creator's revelation

The clip was posted on YouTube, and soon the comment section was bustling with interesting reactions. More than 75 community members provided their take on Disguised Toast's revelation. Here's a snippet of some notable fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section discussed the streamer declining the $70,000 sponsorship deal (Image via Sykkey Daily/YouTube)

While one viewer considered that Hogwarts Legacy may not be the title in question as it does not "need to pay" streamers for promotion anymore, another community member mentioned YouTube Gaming sensation Leslie "Fuslie" playing the game without caring about what anyone thinks.

