5 most popular variety gamers on Twitch

Just Chatting has risen to become the most popular category on Twitch. Streamers ha0ve started opting to try out a variety of different gaming titles instead of sticking to one in the hopes of making it big within that specific community.

Aside from helping break the chain of monotony and expectations to play one game, streaming a plethora allows them to earn a far larger and diverse audience as it caters to a wide range of interests.

In recent years, variety streaming and streamers have become a significant part of the entertainment industry. The most popular creators have even become household names thanks to their massive followership and fan's zeal to support their idols.

Most popular variety gamers on Twitch based on average viewership and hours watched

5) Squeezie

Arguably the most popular Francophone gamer on the internet, Lucas "Squeezie" Hauchard is Twitch and YouTube royalty.

The 27-year-old is most famous for organizing an F4 racing event that featured 22 prominent French-speaking streamers in October 2022. The 10-hour-long livestream averaged 404,429 concurrent viewers and a staggering peak viewership of 1,041,828 people.

Squeezie currently sits atop the table when it comes to variety streamers. He boasts an average viewership count of 22,862, the highest on Twitch in the past 30 days. Despite this impressive tally, Lucas only has a total of 853,544 hours watched, while accruing an impressive follower count of 4.02 million.

4) Alanzoka

Alan Ferreira Pereira, popularly known as "Alanzoka", is one of the longest-standing Brazilian gaming streamers on Twitch and the fifth most popular in terms of hours watched in 2023.

He has dabbled in popular titles like Fortnite, Rocket League, PUBG, CoD: Warzone. Most recently, aside from streaming games like Sea of Thieves and Devour, Alan can be constantly found playing the most diverse collection of titles and new releases.

Over the past 30 days alone, Alan's livestreams have cumulated over 2,911,105 hours watched and a stable average viewership of 19,799 viewers, the third highest average for a variety streamer.

3) elxokas

Joaquín "elxokas" is the second-most popular variety content creator on Twitch in terms of average viewership. He is a Spanish YouTuber-turned-Twitch streamer, who is widely recognized for his unfiltered personality. The 31-year-old plays a unique mix of games including World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Rust, and Minecraft, among a list that covers 45 odd gaming titles.

Most recently, Joaquin found support in Asmongold after facing quite a lot of backlash for his take on fat people. The Spaniard maintained an average viewership of 22,278 viewers and a total of 2,911,105 hours watched, which was the sixth-highest among variety streamers.

2) 한동숙 (handongsuk)

The next entry on this list is none other than Handongsuk, a Korean streamer, who in the past 30 days, has accumulated the second-highest number of hours watched by a variety streamer with over 3,728,825 hours. Despite playing a number of different games on stream, his popularity has increased tenfold since he started playing Valorant.

A stalwart in the Korean streaming community, Handongsuk has been active since November 2016. With just under 558K followers on the purple platform, he is the streamer with the least number of followers on this list. However, Handongsuk's comparatively small but loyal fanbase helps him average about 16,597 viewers per stream.

1) Lirik

The only English-speaking entry on this list, Saqib "Lirik" is a popular American streamer who has been streaming since Twitch started broadcasting its services in 2011. He initially started out playing WoW, before he decided to shift to DayZ when it was eventually released in 2012.

Since then, Lirik has gone on to play over 480 different games on stream, as recorded by TwitchTracker. Considering the staggering amount he has played in his career as a streamer, it is certain that he is a gamer in every sense.

Lirik is currently ranked as the third-most watched variety streamer on Twitch with over 3,101,236 hours watched. Further, he has the third-highest average viewership with over 20,583 viewers per stream.

