"Trues in the chat": Asmongold defends ElXokas after getting backlash for comments about fat people being lazy

Zakc "Asmongold" has come out in support of controversial statements made by Spanish streamer ElXokas, who recently faced a lot of backlash for his comments about fat people.

ElXokas is quite a popular streamer with over three million followers on Twitch. A clip of him deriding people for being fat went viral a couple of days ago, with many on the internet labeling it fatphobic. Asmongold has his own history of comments along similar lines and was quite elated to read the translation of what was said by his fellow streamer. Here is his initial reaction:

"Boys, can we get some trues in the chat for our boy ElXokas. Goddamn, no wonder people are f*cking mad. Getting reality checked that f*cking hard, you're gonna get whiplash."

"You have to be aggressive": Asmongold talks about fatphobia and defends ElXokas

For those unaware, the OTK co-founder has been in the news before for his takes on fatphobia and, as such, has been called fatphobic as well. The veteran Twitch star is known for his blunt takes on issues, be it related to the games he plays or about society in general. Last year, there were two major instances when he spoke about his views on obesity.

In April 2022, he received backlash for stating that the concept of fatphobia was cringe and explaining his belief that individuals should be held accountable for poor health practices.

A more recent incident occurred after many called out a man for being fatphobic on an online dating show after he appeared to reject a woman based on her weight. The streamer defended the man's personal preference and even expressed that he liked him.

One audience member pointed out that ElXokas was being too insulting with his criticism, but Asmongold disagreed. He argued that strong language is sometimes necessary to make an impact on certain individuals:

"'He's not wrong, but there is no reason to be a total as*hole about it.' Totally disagree. I think that a lot of the people that are listening are, and this might get me a little bit of pushback, okay? But I think that there is absolutely a f*cking place, especially with young guys, who are 21 years old, they think they know everything about the world."

He went on to say exactly what should be said to people like this:

"You have to be a little bit aggressive with them. Then you have to tell them, 'Hey, stupid. Wait a second. You don't know anything. Shut the f*ck up and listen.'"

Fan reactions

Fans were, for the most part, in agreement with Asmongold. Here are some of the comments under the YouTube clip:

YouTube comments (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

YouTube comments (Image via Asmonogld Clips/YouTube)

OTK has had quite a turbulent 2022 with a number of controversies surrounding multiple founding members, one of which had to resign in the aftermath. Here's a yearly recap of the Texas-based group.

