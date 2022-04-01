"Your body is fatphobic": Twitch streamer Asmongold shares his opinion on fatphobia

During his most recent broadcast, Twitch streamer Zach "Asmongold" shared his opinions on fatphobia, claiming that other online personalities that disagree with him are hurting both their audience and society as a whole.

Asmongold is known for his critical opinions on matters, giving his audience his pure, unfiltered take when it comes to recent events, Twitch drama, and everything else that is being talked about online. During his latest stream, he was reacting to a video covering the famous "1000lb Sisters" when a chatter said that he shouldn't be fatphobic towards anyone.

"Fatphobia is cringe, try to be more body positive yikes."

After reading the message outloud, he immediately fired back at the viewer with his opinion on fatpobia, stating that it's unhealthy to weigh over 400lbs.

"You know who's fatphobic? Your body, your body is fatphobic. How many 90-year-old people do you see that weigh over 400lbs? Zero! You know why? It's 'cause they're dead."

Asmongold shares his views on fatphobia

Asmon continued his rant against the idea of fatphobia, stating that the only person who's over 90 years old and fat is Santa Claus, who is a fictional character.

"Think about the only famous, well-known really old fat person, Santa Claus, and he's not real. That's all there is to it. I'm sorry, but we gotta keep it real, guys. That's the truth."

He then stated that anyone with an audience should be telling them exactly what he's saying, and if not, they are doing them a disservice.

"I think anybody who doesn't say what I'm saying is doing a massive disservice to not only their audience, but to the entire society"

He concluded his argument against the idea of fatphobia by saying that the person he was reacting to can do anything they want with their body, but they shouldn't be defending such a lifestyle.

"You can live however you want, I don't care. She can eat as many marshmellows, drink as much soda, and smoke as many cigarettes as she wants. That's fine, she can do whatever she wants, but do not even for a second try to tell me that it's not bad."

Viewers react to Asmongold's take

Plenty of people gave their reactions to this bold take on Reddit, with some agreeing with him, while others criticized Asmon for living an unhealthy lifestyle himself.

It seems fans are divided on the topic, showcasing that there's plenty more to the greater issue that Asmongold didn't discuss.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul