Zack "Asmongold" has weighed in on the fatphobia controversy regarding a recent clip from a blind-dating program uploaded to the YouTube channel Cut about six days ago on October 22. The program featured men and women who were speed dating while being blindfolded.

The scandal that erupted in the wake of the video's release was related to the fact that one man had allegedly rejected a potential date right after hugging her. Some believed that the rejection was on the basis of the woman's weight and therefore fatphobic. Known for his unapologetic tone and bluntness, Zack summed up the situation pretty well by stating:

"Everybody's been talking about this f*cking thing about this fat girl, and people are mad because the guy doesn't want to date the fat girl."

"I like this guy": Asmongold gives his honest opinion about the fatphobia scandal

As mentioned before, the OTK founder is known for his unabashed takes on his streams and has vocally discussed his views on fat people and fatphobia in the past.

In this clip from seven months ago, Asmongold can be heard taking a bold stance on the issue:

"You know who's fatphobic? Your body. Your body is fatphobic. How many 90-year-old people do you see that weigh over 400lbs? Zero! You know why? It's 'cause they're dead."

It appears that the streamer's outlook has not really changed, since he came out strongly defending the man in the controversial clip, saying that he was "impressed" by him:

"So yeah, people are all mad. Third time he hugs a girl, and the producers say he's a model. But what's this here? So he's hugging the girls to tell if they are fat. I'm really impressed. I like this guy."

Asmongold then started discussing why the clip had caused so much drama:

"Here's the thing. It's that everybody is getting f*cking upset. They are getting mad about this, and everybody is looking for a justification of like, why it is or is not okay for this guy to not date a fat chick."

The streamer gave a rationale for his thought process and stated that people couldn't really control who they found to be physically attractive:

"I feel like there's a lot of people that just don't understand the fact that their opinion on this matter doesn't matter to anybody else. If you tell him, 'You have to like fat chicks.' He's still not gonna like fat chicks. That's it, like, you're not gonna f*cking guilt him into f*cking jumping on a grenade. It ain't gonna happen."

Criticizing people for trying to police the dating preferences of others, Asmongold stated:

"People care so much about having their preferences be socially acceptable. It's exhausting to me how much people want to get the approval of other people whose main hobby is watching TV."

Reactions to the clip

The clip about fatphobia has received hundreds of thousands of views in the last couple of hours, and fans of Asmongold had several reasons to support his statements. Many pointed out that the woman in the video was also "fetishizing" Asian men, and they believed there was a double standard at play.

Prominent streamers such as HasanAbi have also given their two cents on the fatphobia issue during their own streams. In fact, the political streamer had a full-blown rant when he came across the same clip.

