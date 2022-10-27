HasanAbi goes off about fatphobia in his latest Twitch stream

Political streamer and social commentator Hasan "HasanAbi's" recent take on fatphobia and how it is perceived by certain sections online has gained a lot of traction, gaining over 50,000 views within two hours.

Popular for his leftist commentary, the streamer is known for combining socio-political analysis, gaming, and popular culture in his day-to-day streaming.

In addition to commenting on recent political events, Piker's content also includes reacting to social issues such as racism and homophobia. In his latest stream, he went off against certain Twitter posts that branded a person as fatphobic for rejecting a potential partner.

"I find this so f*cking strange": HasanAbi rants against Tweets about fatphobia

HasanAbi started streaming back in 2018 and has gradually risen to become one of the most popular streamers, with over 2.3 million followers on the purple platform. Pulling tens of thousands of concurrent viewers to his regular streams, the Turkish-American content creator has an extensive following all over social media.

As a leftist commentator, Piker is known to be quite liberal with his views on issues such as gun-control and vaccination policies, and his recent rant shed light on where he stands on the issue of fatphobia.

The streamer started going off at the said comment because it insinuated that a man had rejected a potential partner solely because she was obese. The respective tweet explained that every time he found that the woman was heavier, he would buzz and end that said date.

HasanAbi had strong feelings against this sentiment and vehemently opposed the insinuation. Calling it strange, he explained that attraction to certain body types is not equal to fatphobia.

"What are you supposed to do? Is he supposed to go on a date and live happily ever after with someone he is not physically attracted to? I find this so f*cking strange."

The streamer also tore into people who agreed with what he thought was a flawed reasoning and called them out on it.

"Because you don't do that, YOU do not do that. Anyone who f*cking says that they do that is f*cking lying. Okay? You don't do that. Maybe your preference is broader than someone else's. But that's crazy to say."

HasanAbi then gave an example of people being attracted to people such as Harry Styles, calling them hypocrites for deriding the man in question while themselves subscribing to conventional beauty standards.

"If I were to click on people's profiles that are like, 'Yes queen, you're right.' And see Harry Styles on there, I'm gonna lose my f*cking sh*t. Why? Do you like Harry Styles because he is unnattractive? No. You find him f*cking se*y. You wanna f*ck Harry Styles. You don't wanna f*ck the fat dude that's down the corner from you, that's also crunching numbers at your f*cking workplace."

To watch the full section of the original video where the blindfolded man rejects the woman, fans can go to the official video uploaded on YouTube titled Blindfolded People Go Speed Dating | The Button | Cut.

