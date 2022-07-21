HasanAbi calls out partnered streamer that got banned in his chat for transphobia

In a recent stream, Hasan “HasanAbi” highlighted a Twitch partner who sent a particularly transphobic message in his chat, resulting in a swift ban from Hasan’s mods.

HasanAbi pulled the message up, noting that the person was a partner and that he didn’t care about that in the least. Nobody, partner or not, has the freedom to be transphobic in his chat, according to him.

HasanAbi calls out streamer for transphobia, shows his chat has no place for that

HasanAbi read the message that got the partnered streamer - named SAQR_NK, who was also a sub to HasanAbi’s channel for the past month - but being a partner or subscriber didn’t save the person from being banned:

"'So I can’t identify as a ‘high-value male’ but I can, for instance, identify as a woman, and its ok? You are delusional.'”

Laughing, the Twitch streamer took the partnered streamer to task:

“Bro, you’re a partnered streamer, why are you just being straight transphobic? What the f**k?”

HasanAbi’s mods are quick to ban people in the streamer’s chat for that sort of message, regardless of who the person is, according to him.

“Yo, that’s so funny. Why would you come to like, literally, straight up. By the way, my mods will f**king eviscerate you, okay? They do not give a f**k. You come in here as a partnered streamer, and you f**kin run your goddamn mouth with some transphobic s**t, they will clap you so f**kin hard.”

Hasan showed the Partner's name and message openly in the chat, before running them down (Image via HasanAbi/Twitch)

Hasan made it abundantly clear to the partnered Twitch streamer, if they were still lurking on an alternate account, that transphobia isn’t tolerated, not from a partner or a long-time sub.

Reddit ridicules the term "high-value male"

According to one Redditor, Hasan has broken down the reasons for the bans in his chat before, and transphobic messages are far from the most frequent bans. They stated that there are filtering tools, so they don’t have to filter through every emote used in a channel. One of the replies to this statement was that Hasan has been transphobic in the past, but offered no proof.

The term “high-value male” was also discussed, since one Redditor had no idea what it actually meant. One person pointed out that it’s a term for people with trust issues, while others explained it with a bit more depth. It’s a term used to rate the value of a man, while others stated it is often used in communities filled with misandrists.

Others were confused about the person having no videos or content, but are still a partnered streamer. Some explained that this isn’t especially uncommon, that there are other kinds of partners on Twitch, perhaps attached to an esports organization, for example.

A Redditor didn’t understand why the statement was especially transphobic, but a reply broke down exactly what the problem was with the banned partner’s claim. Not everyone agreed it was a transphobic statement, however.

Hasan highlighted the statement the Twitch partner proclaimed in his chat, and made it clear to everyone that this form of insult would not be tolerated by him or his moderators.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far