“I would rather die than do that”: Jordan Peterson refuses to delete hateful Elliot Page-tweet despite backlash

Psychologist Jordan Peterson recently came under fire for sharing a controversial tweet about actor Elliot Page's gender identity and transition.

The tweet was immediately flagged on Twitter for "hateful conduct" and led to the suspension of Peterson's account. The psychologist was asked to delete his tweet in order to remove his suspension as part of the platform's policy.

Mikhaila Peterson @MikhailaFuller Wow. @jordanbpeterson got a twitter strike. No more twitter until he deletes the tweet. Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment @elonmusk Wow. @jordanbpeterson got a twitter strike. No more twitter until he deletes the tweet. Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment @elonmusk https://t.co/YuBTwnjz5W

However, he refused to delete the tweet and appeared on a podcast for the Daily Wire, saying he would rather "die" than comply with the request:

“I have essentially been banned from Twitter as a consequence. I say banned, although technically I have been suspended. But the suspension will not be lifted unless I delete the “hateful” tweet in question, and I would rather die than do that.”

In a now-removed tweet, Peterson misgendered Page and mocked his identity following the premiere of the third season of the latter's show The Umbrella Academy, which featured his character Viktor coming out as trans. The psychologist wrote:

“Remember when Pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her b*easts removed by a criminal physician.”

The tweet sparked immediate outrage on social media and led to Peterson's Twitter account getting banned from the platform. Despite the criticism, the psychologist has continued to maintain his stance.

Twitter condemns Jordan Peterson’s response to backlash for remarks against Elliot Page

Jordan Peterson's comments on Elliot Page continue to spark outrage online (Image via Getty Images)

In the wake of his controversial tweet about Elliot Page, Jordan Peterson garnered further criticism for refusing to remove his remarks from Twitter. In a new statement, the psychologist said that he would “rather die” than delete his tweet about Page to remove the ban from his Twitter account.

Following his statement, several social media users took to Twitter to further call out Peterson for his actions:

hasanabi @hasanthehun jordan peterson making a 15 minute video with two different cameras crying about being suspended on twitter for straight up being transphobic about elliot page is hilarious. "intellectual giant" crying and debating twitter tos with the absolute worst arguments i've ever heard. jordan peterson making a 15 minute video with two different cameras crying about being suspended on twitter for straight up being transphobic about elliot page is hilarious. "intellectual giant" crying and debating twitter tos with the absolute worst arguments i've ever heard.

Luna @tr4nsluna jordan peterson is such an idiot jordan peterson is such an idiot https://t.co/yQ4X0w5X4D

Jen Pillar @JenPillar So apparently some guy named Jordan Peterson has gotten a Twitter ban for being a douchebag. I watched his YouTube video where he incessantly whines about the ban. He is not only really annoying but he’s one weird guy. So apparently some guy named Jordan Peterson has gotten a Twitter ban for being a douchebag. I watched his YouTube video where he incessantly whines about the ban. He is not only really annoying but he’s one weird guy.

DreamLeaf 🌻 @DreamLeaf5 Jordan Peterson: “I would rather DIE than delete my tweet deadnaming Elliot Page!” Jordan Peterson: “I would rather DIE than delete my tweet deadnaming Elliot Page!” https://t.co/J6hLNhesFv

Strewth 🏳️‍⚧️ @StrewthQueen I've removed several tweets that this platform decided were too spicy for publishing



Jordan Peterson just said he'd rather *DIE* than remove his horrifically transphobic tweet about Elliot Page



Take note the lengths these people will go to to spread their hatred & fear I've removed several tweets that this platform decided were too spicy for publishingJordan Peterson just said he'd rather *DIE* than remove his horrifically transphobic tweet about Elliot PageTake note the lengths these people will go to to spread their hatred & fear

Rick Palidwor @RickPalidwor The irony of Jordan Peterson trying to be the arbiter of taste and beauty is that, thanks to all his pent up anger, he's one of the ugliest people I have ever seen. The irony of Jordan Peterson trying to be the arbiter of taste and beauty is that, thanks to all his pent up anger, he's one of the ugliest people I have ever seen.

leon @leyawn jordan peterson got suspended on here for misgendering someone then he posted a fifteen minute video crying about how pride is a sin and that he’s banned from twitter and that he’d rather die than correct it. so basically to me he's like socrates, jordan peterson got suspended on here for misgendering someone then he posted a fifteen minute video crying about how pride is a sin and that he’s banned from twitter and that he’d rather die than correct it. so basically to me he's like socrates,

The Moth Rules @TheMothRules Professional victim Jordan Peterson insulted a person who did nothing to him.

Twitter asks him to delete the insulting post; he tantrums & refuses.

His fans start weeping about what a hero he is for going out of his way to be rude & miserable.

Astounding. Professional victim Jordan Peterson insulted a person who did nothing to him.Twitter asks him to delete the insulting post; he tantrums & refuses.His fans start weeping about what a hero he is for going out of his way to be rude & miserable.Astounding.

X-Men X-Pert @XMenXPert So Jordan Peterson deliberately deadnamed and misgendered Elliot Page, then called for gender-affirming care to be criminalized.



The mask is off. It was never about "protecting kids," it's a straight-up hatred of all trans people. So Jordan Peterson deliberately deadnamed and misgendered Elliot Page, then called for gender-affirming care to be criminalized.The mask is off. It was never about "protecting kids," it's a straight-up hatred of all trans people.

Lon Harris @Lons Jordan Peterson is not just dumb by the standards of a professor or a doctor. I feel like it's important to stress this point. He's dumb by any human standard. He's dumber than at least a chunk of the people you know, who you think of as "dumb." Just a bad, silly person. Jordan Peterson is not just dumb by the standards of a professor or a doctor. I feel like it's important to stress this point. He's dumb by any human standard. He's dumber than at least a chunk of the people you know, who you think of as "dumb." Just a bad, silly person.

Despite the ongoing outrage, Jordan Peterson continued to defend his opinion in his Daily Wire column. He questioned Twitter’s policy of violation and said that he did not “promote violence” or “threatened” anyone with his comments.

Peterson further mentioned that even if he committed the “lesser sin of ‘harass’” and “harassment on the basis of ‘gender identity,'” Twitter did not specify his crime:

“That’s actually a big problem in and of itself, and also indicative of the utter carelessness of the Twitter organization with regard to the propriety of its own censorial actions. I should at least know exactly what I did wrong if I am required to ‘acknowledge that’ my ‘Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.’”

The Edmonton-native continued to defend his statement against Elliot Page and concluded that he would not remove the tweet from the microblogging site:

“I’m not taking down that tweet, or ‘acknowledging’ that my tweet ‘violated the Twitter rules.’ Up yours, woke moralists. We’ll see who cancels who."

He further called out "woke folks at Twitter" and warned them that the things they were engaged with were more troubling than they had fathomed:

"And I think, as well, that you woke folks at Twitter, working so hard to improve the world by so carelessly censoring (under the morally superior guise of “regulating hate”) have no idea what a tangled web you’ve entangled yourself in. Again. Yet again.”

bad_stats @thebadstats Jordan Peterson googled top surgery and realized it wasn't illegal. So he doubles down and compares adults consenting to get gender affirming surgery to Nazi medical experiments - not technically illegal, just a crime against humanity. Jordan Peterson googled top surgery and realized it wasn't illegal. So he doubles down and compares adults consenting to get gender affirming surgery to Nazi medical experiments - not technically illegal, just a crime against humanity. https://t.co/b3k1I0odAo

Jordan Peterson echoed a similar statement while speaking to the National Post about the controversy shortly after his tweet:

“I penned an irritated tweet in response to one of the latest happenings on the increasingly heated culture war front. There are no rules on Twitter except don't do what we don't like today. They are always applied post hoc by algorithms and idiots bent on maintaining their woke superiority.”

Prior to the controversy surrounding Page, Peterson landed in hot waters for telling Joe Rogan that individuals identify as transgender as a result of a “contagion” and that the process of transition is similar to “satanic ritual abuse.”

Last month, the psychologist temporarily left Twitter after receiving a backlash for calling singer and plus-size model Yumi Nu’s Sports Illustrated cover “not beautiful.”

As criticism surrounding Jordan Peterson’s comment on Elliot Page continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the latter will address the situation and respond to Peterson in the days to come.

