Who is Yumi Nu? Ethnicity and more explored as Sports Illustrated model receives support amid Jordan Peterson remarks 

Yumi Nu also appeared in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021 as a rookie. (Image via Twitter/@HeadOnFirePod; Instagram/_yumi_nu)
Nikita Nikhil
Modified May 17, 2022 08:06 PM IST
Feature

Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson has slammed Yumi Nu, a plus-size model, after she appeared on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

On May 17, the 59-year-old doctor quote-tweeted a picture of Nu's cover image on Twitter and dubbed it as "not beautiful."

"Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that."

In the picture, Nu can be seen wearing a black bikini and sporting a confident pose. As of writing, Peterson's tweet has more than 3000 retweets and over 40K likes.

Jordan Peterson's comment about Nu has angered many, and he has been called out publicly for body shaming the model.

All about Yumi Nu, the model on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Born on September 23, 1996, Yumi Nu is the daughter of Brent Nu and Kana Grace Nootenboom. Her family moved to California from New Jersey when she was very young.

As for her ethnicity, Nu was born in America but she has Japanese and Dutch roots. While talking to Vogue Magazine, the 25-year-old revealed that her Japanese heritage plays a big factor in what she chooses to do for work:

“I didn’t see myself [in the media] when I was a kid. Not just my race, but my body type as well. There just wasn’t anyone on television or magazines who looked like me. It felt like Asian representation was last on the list. Asian plus-size representation was unheard of back then [especially] in fashion. To represent a group of people who have never felt seen has been so healing for me and hopefully also for them.”
Besides being a model, Yumi Nu is also a renowned singer and songwriter with Dim Mak records. She is the niece of American DJ and producer Steve Aoki.

This is not the first time that Nu has been featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. In 2021, she appeared in the magazine as the first-ever Asian plus-size model. While talking to the magazine for this year's edition, Nu said she was very excited to be a part of the project and "knew it would feel different than my rookie year.”

“I felt more confident and less afraid going into it, which brought a new energy to my shoot. I still had those big-shoot jitters, but everyone at SI is truly family now, so all nervousness went away so fast.”

Twitter reactions to Jordan Peterson's comment about Yumi Nu

Jordan Peterson quote-tweeted the picture of Yumi Nu on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 stating that he did not find her "beautiful." Twitterati were quick to support the model, while slamming Peterson for body shaming her.

It is nice of Jordan Peterson to remind us periodically that he is an idiot and should be mocked more often. Yumi Nu is stunning, and Jordan Peterson is a putz. https://t.co/FPR40yJpxE
@jordanbpeterson Sorry. Not wise. No amount of authoritarian pseudo-babble is gonna change that.Professor of Piffle Jordan Peterson is the "stupid people's smart person".Yumi's yummy. https://t.co/ckEfy7Ck8Z
This sounds like a Jordan Peterson issue more than a Yumi Nu issue. twitter.com/jordanbpeterso…
Yumi Nu is so much more attractive than Jordan Peterson could ever hope to be.
And Jordan Peterson gets to give this verdict of Yumi Nu bc he's just so god-damned good looking. twitter.com/jordanbpeterso…
if Jordan Peterson is unattracted to Yumi Nu then why's he trying so hard to neg her on twitter?
I don't want to overcorrect with respect to that weird Jordan Peterson tweet and be embarrassingly vanilla-thirsty, but Yumi Nu is really pretty and I endorse the kind of authoritarian tolerance which sees that body image being more prevalent.
@jordanbpeterson You look like a pale ghost.Yumi Nu is very pretty.You're just jealous because she gets more attention than you, and that you look like a ghost.
Jordan Peterson, king of the incels, doesn't like the look of a woman who would never give him the time of day. Yumi Nu is hot AF, and no amount of rightwing arrogance will change that.
The newest Jordan Peterson controversy has taught me an important lesson: Yumi Nu is a person who exists that I can look at pictures of.
For this year's cover, Nu joined Maye Musk, Kim Kardashian and Ciara in a trip to Montenegro where they were photographed by James Macari.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee
