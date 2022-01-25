Who is Joe Rogan's latest podcast guest Dr. Jordan Peterson?

Dr. Jordan Peterson is set to feature on the upcoming episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Peterson is a professor emeritus at the University of Toronto and a clinical psychologist.

Peterson also served as an assistant and an associate professor of psychology at Harvard University. Peterson was raised in northern Alberta. He has authored multiple global bestsellers, including Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life & 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos.

The controversial professor has published more than a hundred scientific papers along with his colleagues and students. In these papers, they have tackled issues like alcoholism, creativity, antisocial behavior, competence and personality.

Since 2016, Jordan Peterson has found himself under the spotlight for his conservative political views. He popularly campaigned against an amendment to the Canadian Human Rights Act, Bill C-16.

He asserted that the bill constrained free speech as it forced people to refer to other people using certain pronouns, including gender neutral terms like 'they' and 'them'.

Dr Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson Scott Barry Kaufman @sbkaufman I just had such a touching moment where I asked a non-binary person what their pronouns are they told me it meant the world to them that I even cared. Even just slight consideration of another person's preferred way of being can go a long way, all anti-woke debates aside. I just had such a touching moment where I asked a non-binary person what their pronouns are they told me it meant the world to them that I even cared. Even just slight consideration of another person's preferred way of being can go a long way, all anti-woke debates aside. Not if it's mandatory and enforced by law. twitter.com/sbkaufman/stat… Not if it's mandatory and enforced by law. twitter.com/sbkaufman/stat…

Jordan Peterson resigns from his position at the University of Toronto

Jordan Peterson only recently revealed that he is no longer a tenured professor at the University of Toronto. He stopped teaching actively at the university back in 2017. However, he had been retained as part of the tenured faculty.

In a recent special column for the National Post, Peterson offered some insight into why he chose to part ways with the university as a member of the tenured faculty.

He cited multiple reasons in his column for the National Post. He insisted that replicating the reach he enjoyed online was almost impossible from inside the classrooms at the University of Toronto.

"First, my qualified and supremely trained heterosexual white male graduate students [and I’ve had many others, by the way] face a negligible chance of being offered university research positions, despite stellar scientific dossiers. This is partly because of Diversity, Inclusivity and Equity mandates [my preferred acronym: DIE]. These have been imposed universally in academia, despite the fact that university hiring committees had already done everything reasonable for all the years of my career, and then some, to ensure that no qualified “minority” candidates were ever overlooked."

Jordan Peterson further revealed that his students were not being considered for employment opportunities because of their ties to him. He admitted that he could not, in good conscience, train them knowing that they would lose out on certain opportunities.

He cited his unconventional and unacceptable philosophical positions as the main reason behind it.

Edited by Harvey Leonard