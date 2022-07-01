What did Jordan Peterson say? Elliot Page tweet explored as psychologist refuses to apologize after Twitter suspension 

Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson has refused to apologize for his tweet about Elliot Page, which reportedly led to the suspension of his Twitter handle.

According to screenshots that went viral over the internet, the 60-year-old personality commented on June 22, using Elliot Page's former name before her transition, stating that the star's "breasts [were] removed by a criminal physician."

Mikhaila Peterson @MikhailaFuller Wow. @jordanbpeterson got a twitter strike. No more twitter until he deletes the tweet. Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment @elonmusk Wow. @jordanbpeterson got a twitter strike. No more twitter until he deletes the tweet. Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment @elonmusk https://t.co/YuBTwnjz5W

After Twitter suspended his account for violating the platform's policy, Peterson was adamant that he would not remove his tweet. His daughter, Mikhaila Peterson, also supported her father by tagging Elon Musk in a tweet and stating that the social media platform is "definitely not a free speech platform at the moment."

Jordan Peterson stated that he "could care less" following his Twitter suspension over a tweet

While speaking with the outlet National Post, Jordan Peterson addressed his controversial tweet about LGBTQIA+ actor Elliot Page. According to Peterson, even if the brief suspension were a ban, he would "rather die" than delete the problematic tweet.

He told the outlet:

“There are no rules on Twitter except don’t do what we don’t like today. They are always applied post hoc by algorithms and idiots bent on maintaining their woke superiority.”

The 60-year-old psychologist said that this is the first time his Twitter account has been suspended, and he will not be removing his tweet. Dubbing the social media platform a "rat-hole," he said:

“In the final analysis, I have probably contributed to that, while trying to use, understand and master that horrible, toxic platform. If I can’t be let back on because I won’t apologize, I could care less.”

Since Jordan Peterson's tweet violated Twitter's hateful conduct policy, the social media platform has limited its features for the psychologist. His account will go back to normal 12 hours after removing his tweet. Until then, he can only scroll through the site and send messages but cannot like, tweet, retweet, or follow anything or anyone.

After Netflix released the third season of its show The Umbrella Academy, Peterson made his controversial comments. The show acknowledged the Juno star's transition in the show by changing Elliot's character's name from Vanya to Viktor.

However, this is not the first time Peterson has been bashed on the internet for expressing his controversial thoughts. He temporarily quit Twitter in May 2022 after plus-size model Yumi Nu was featured on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and he stated that she was "not beautiful."

Jordan was slammed online for his comments, after which he said that he removed the Twitter app from his phone while his account remained active.

