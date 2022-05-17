Who is Dr Jordan B Peterson? Psychologist quits Twitter amid backlash over 'not beautiful' comment about Yumi Nu 

Canadian psychologist and internet figure Jordan B Peterson has announced that he is “departing” from Twitter after being repeatedly insulted on the platform. This comes after he was called out for shaming the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model Yumi Nu.

Though his account is still active, the 59-year-old revealed that the "vicious insult" was unlike anything he had ever experienced. He added that he would like to follow people he knew, however, the “incentive structure” of the social media platform “makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane.”

Dr Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson I recently stopped accessing Twitter for three weeks as an experiment. I had some of my staff post video links etc. It was a genuine relief. I started to read & write more. I started using it again, a few days ago, and I would say that my life got worse again almost instantly. I recently stopped accessing Twitter for three weeks as an experiment. I had some of my staff post video links etc. It was a genuine relief. I started to read & write more. I started using it again, a few days ago, and I would say that my life got worse again almost instantly.

Jordan B Peterson added that he has told his team to change the password and keep him away from the platform despite getting tempted. According to the Twitter thread:

The author’s departure comes after he quote-tweeted The Post’s story of Nu’s cover debut. Jordan Peterson wrote about the same:

“Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.”

Who is Jordan B Peterson?

Along with being a well-known internet celebrity, Jordan B Peterson is a psychology professor at the University of Toronto. He has been a widely cited intellectual across publications. He rose to prominence online after his nonfiction books debuted at the top of Amazon's best-seller list in the United States.

Peterson is also known online as a conservative influencer. He went viral after claiming that feminists have an “unconscious wish for brutal male domination.”

He also wrote 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos. The book was published by Random House Canada. The book became popular for its specific and strange sounding rules. The first chapter was called- “Stand up straight with your shoulders back.” Another unconventional chapter's name read- “Pet a cat when you encounter one on the street.”

The book seemingly connected his academic research on personality and his political opinions on global issues.

Peterson has appeared on many popular podcasts since then, including the Joe Rogan Experience, The Rubin Report. H3H3 and several others. He frequently came as a guest panelist on popular TVOntario’s current affairs program, The Agenda.

He also has his own YouTube channel. In 2016, he gained traction after criticizing a law for amending Canadian human rights along with the Criminal Code Bill C-16.

The clinical psychologist obtained a B.A. from the University of Alberta and went on to claim a Ph.D in clinical psychology from McGill University. Following his education, he served at Harvard University as an assistant and went on to become an associate professor.

His work in psychology has received support from honored agencies like the Canadian Institute for Health Research and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Councils of Canada.

Jordan B Peterson married Tammy Peterson in 1989. He has two children, Michaila Peterson and Julian Peterson.

The popular internet figure is believed to be worth anywhere between 5 to 8 million dollars.

Edited by Babylona Bora