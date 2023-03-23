"I spent five bucks and he gets $1.25" - Sykkuno explains why he doesn't subscribe to Twitch streamers

On March 23, 2023, YouTube Gaming icon Thomas "Sykkuno" went live on his channel to watch the Valorant squad of Moist Moguls take on TSM. During the broadcast, the content creator noticed a viewer inquiring as to why he wasn't subscribed to Twitch star Jeremy "Disguised Toast."

The YouTuber took the opportunity to explain why he doesn't subscribe to Twitch streamers. According to him, creators on the Amazon-owned platform don't get much money from the subscription system. The Las Vegas native claimed that a top-ranking content creator would receive only $1.25 out of a $5 monthly subscription.

Sykkuno stated:

"I'm not supporting them that much because I spent five bucks and he gets $1.25. It just doesn't make sense. Twitch takes a huge cut and then throw the taxes on the top, and it's like... yeah. He gets $1.25 out of $5. Just simple things."

Sykkuno gives a breakdown of how much a top-ranking Twitch streamer gets from a monthly subscription

At the 21-minute mark of his livestream, Sykkuno noticed a fan asking him why he wasn't subscribed to Disguised Toast's Twitch channel. He explained why he doesn't subscribe to Twitch streamers and suggested that Twitch Turbo was a better alternative to avoid watching advertisements on the platform:

"Guys, let me tell you why I don't sub to streamers. I'm just going to say. If you want to avoid the ads, get the Turbo. Here's why I don't sub to streamers, necessarily on my own. That's because they just don't get much from it."

Sykkuno then described a hypothetical situation in which he subscribed to Disguised Toast's channel. He provided a breakdown of how much the latter would supposedly earn from a $5 monthly subscription:

"The fact is, let's say I sub to Toast for five bucks. Half is gone to Twitch. So, that means, he gets $2.50. He's in the highest tax bracket, which is about 50%. Which means, half of that goes away! So, if I spent $5 subbing to Toast, he gets $1.25."

Timestamp: 00:21:10

The 32-year-old personality claimed that the situation made "no sense:"

"So, on what planet does it make sense for me to say, 'Man! I can't wait to support Toast! I spent $5 and he gets a dollar.' It doesn't make sense, in my opinion."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Sykkuno's clip was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and here's what the streaming community had to say:

Fans on Reddit reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

While one Redditor questioned why a "millionaire" would need financial assistance, another viewer wondered who the "real winner" was when Twitch streamers subscribed to each other's channels to show support.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes