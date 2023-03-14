Sykkuno addresses rumors about JustaMinx "throwing him in a pool and killing him" at The Streamer Awards afterparty

On March 14, 2023, YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" addressed the rumors surrounding a recent controversy involving Twitch streamer Rebecca "JustaMinx."

While playing Valorant, Sykkuno responded to those who inquired if JustaMinx threw him in a pool at The Streamer Awards afterparty. The Las Vegas native confirmed that the rumors were false and called it a "weird telephone thing."

He said:

"People were asking me, that, 'Did she try and throw you in the pool and kill you?' And I was like, 'No!' I don't think, that didn't happen to me. I think there was probably a weird, like, telephone thing that happened."

Sykkuno discusses the JustaMinx afterparty controversy and speculates on how rumors about pool incident began

After addressing rumors about the incident at The Streamer Awards afterparty, Sykkuno claimed that JustaMinx approached him and an individual named Connor at the afterparty, telling them of her desire to swim in the pool.

When Sykkuno and Connor realized that the Twitch streamer was intoxicated, they decided to intervene and tried to stop her from swimming:

"This is my experience with the show. Basically, I was chilling by the pool with Connor, and Minx just wanted to go swimming. I think that she just drank too much, probably. And she said she wanted to go swimming. So me and Connor just grabbed her and made her not jump in the pool."

Timestamp: 03:03:25

The YouTuber speculated that the trio's interaction from a distance could have been the catalyst for the rumors to spread:

"And maybe from, like, far away, it would maybe, someone thought it looked that she was trying to get us into the pool. And then, it just seemed to me like she just drank a lot."

The conversation concluded with Sykkuno confirming that he was not in a dangerous situation at the afterparty:

"Yeah, I don't know what happened. I definitely was not in any danger. I think it was just a weird game of telephone dance because it just seemed like she drank a lot. But yeah, I don't think; I don't know how that happened. Maybe from like, far away it looked that way."

Fans react to the streamer talking about the rumors at The Streamer Awards afterparty

Sykkuno's response to the rumors about the afterparty received a lot of attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Fans on Reddit discussing the streamers' controversy (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

For those unaware, JustaMinx made headlines on March 13, 2023, after Felix "xQc" revealed that The Streamer Awards afterparty was allegedly shut down because she became too intoxicated.

After the revelation went viral, JustaMinx claimed she had the "worst seizure."

minx @MinxMore that was 100 percent the worst seizure i've had since i was 15

I still am struggle regaining memory from even yesterday that was 100 percent the worst seizure i've had since i was 15I still am struggle regaining memory from even yesterday

However, QTCinderella took to Twitter to call JustaMinx out, claiming she was "drunk before" the afterparty. The Streamer Awards host went on to say that JustaMinx was "yelling" and "making everyone uncomfortable."

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes