Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" opened up about her friendship with YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" during a livestream. The conversation began with the former urging her audience not to reveal what she was going to say about the latter.

Pokimane stated that she has been diversifying her content on other social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, calling it a "life evolution." She also spoke about her inability to spend time with her streamer-gamer friends.

Imane then mentioned that Sykkuno was the only one who kept in touch with her. The Moroccan-Canadian personality described the wholesome ways in which Thomas reached out to her off-stream:

"Sykkuno has been one of the ones that I did not expect to reach out as much as he does. Which, I have just found it so sweet! Because like, you ain't got to do that! He's not asking so we can stream together or do something. he's just like, 'What's up?'"

Pokimane talks about how Sykkuno interacts with her off-stream

During a livestream in December 2022, the OfflineTV co-founder revealed details about her off-stream interactions with Sykkuno. The conversation began with her mentioning that she had been active on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, as she was diversifying her content:

"Let me tell you guys what I was going to tell you guys. But don't tell Sykkuno. Pinky promise me right now! So as you guys know, I've been diversifying my content a little bit. I've been posting on TikTok a bunch. More active on Instagram. I've just been doing a bunch of stuff because, life evolution. Changes. Things of the like."

Unfortunately, this meant that she would have to spend less time with her streamer-gamer friends. She remarked:

"Anyways, point is, I've noticed that the less I stream and the less I game, unfortunately, the less I hang out with you know, some of my streamer-gamer friends. That's just how life is. Right? Very normal."

Timestamp: 00:23:35

Pokimane then revealed that one person who kept in touch with her was Sykkuno:

"However, one of the people that have kept up with me the most, that has been very surprising but very flattering is Sykkuno."

The 26-year-old personality further described Sykkuno's off-stream interactions with her on various social media platforms:

"Sykkuno just responds to like, the most random Instagram Story of mine, with like a fire emoji. Or like, 'Feel better.' Or he'll just say some random thing."

Fans react to Pokimane talking about her off-stream interactions with Sykkuno

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as more than 60 community members provided their take. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Pokimane Too/YouTube)

While one viewer joked that the only reason Sykkuno kept in touch with Pokimane was because she "owed him $5" for a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, another fan expressed admiration for the streamer duo.

