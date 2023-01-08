Which games did Pokimane play on Twitch in 2022?

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" was one of the most-watched content creators on the purple platform in 2022. Since beginning her livestreaming career in 2016, the streamer has amassed over 9.2 million followers on her channel.

In addition to streaming under the 'Just Chatting' category for more than 290 hours, the Moroccan-Canadian personality has also played 21 unique games on her channel. In this article, we'll look at the top games that she streamed on Twitch in 2022, as well as a few other relevant statistics.

Pokimane's most-played games of 2022 include Overwatch 2, Fortnite, Valorant, and more

5) Fortnite

Pokimane played the Epic Games-developed battle royale title for 24.2 hours in 2022. She streamed Fortnite six times in total, with the majority of her livestreams being hosted in March.

One of the most popular clips showed the OfflineTV co-founder teaming up with other popular streamers such as Rachell "Valkyrae," Leslie "Fuslie," and Brooke "BrookAB" as her team bagged their sixth Victory Royale of the day.

Valkyrae rejoiced and joyfully exclaimed, saying:

"It's too easy! We have probably won every single game today!"

4) Among Us

Imane has been actively playing Among Us ever since it became incredibly popular within the streaming community back in 2020. She played the social deduction game ten times in total, with an average game time of two hours and 26 minutes.

Her playthrough of Among Us was one of her most-watched content, with more than 15,600 viewers tuning in. Furthermore, she collaborated with her friends and other popular content creators on multiple occasions.

A clip from her May 30 livestream went viral when Pokimane wanted to share "some important information." Unfortunately, things took a hilarious turn when she was killed by the imposter in-game. The unexpected event rendered her speechless, while the other players burst out laughing.

Fellow OfflineTV member Jeremy "Disguised Toast" described the moment as something "out of a movie."

3) Overwatch 2

Pokimane has been playing Overwatch 2 ever since it came out in late 2022. She played the game for a total of 46.6 hours on her channel and focused on climbing the title's competitive ladder.

According to the Overwatch 2 statistics website, Overbuff, Pokimane was a Master 1 player during the first ranked season. Mercy was her most-played hero, having an impressive win rate of 55.5% over 209 games. Imane also played other heroes such as Roadhog (70 games) and Soldier: 76 (70 games).

One of Pokimane's most viral Overwatch 2 moments involved the streamer being outplayed by an enemy Lucio on the Ilios-Ruins map. After falling to her death, the 26-year-old personality exclaimed:

"F**k you! He got me with the Lucio thing! Oh my god."

Pokimane also cosplayed as the hero D.Va during a special Halloween 2022 livestream. She showed off her immaculate outfit and jokingly pretended to be the in-game character by saying:

"What's up? Tell me what the f**k is up, right now! Tell me what the f**k is up, right now! Hello!"

2) Grand Theft Auto 5

Pokimane is a well-known Grand Theft Auto 5 player who spent a significant amount of time roleplaying on the NoPixel server in 2022. She primarily streamed the game from January to April last year.

During a livestream on February 25, the Los Angeles-based content creator discussed her GTA 5 RP friends and compared them to her real-life friends. She stated:

"The friends I've made on GTA are so f***ing nice, it blows my mind a little bit. Like, in and out of game, they're treating me better than actual friends that I have. But the big reason also why I'm kind of saying that, and why I have thought really touched, is like... in the last couple of weeks there's been like two or three instances where I find out that a 'friend of mine' has been like, talking s**t about me behind my back."

1) Valorant

Pokimane's most-played game of the year was Riot Games' tactical shooter, Valorant. She streamed it 55 times in 2022 and amassed a total watch time of 2,440,190 hours. One of her most popular Valorant broadcasts attracted a peak audience of 34,895 viewers.

At the time of writing this article, Pokimane was Diamond 3, with Reyna, Chamber, and Brimstone being her most-picked Agents. When using the controller Agent Brimstone, she had a whopping 80% win rate.

One of the most memorable Valorant moments in 2022 was Pokimane's interaction with YouTube Gaming streamer Thomas "Sykkuno," when the latter accidentally deleted the former from his in-game friend's list.

On July 24, 2022, Imane "confronted" Sykkuno and engaged in a banter-filled conversation. She claimed that he "might just delete her" again, despite having re-added her.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes