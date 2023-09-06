Burn the Witch manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Burn the Witch manga came out in 2018 and was a special surprise for Bleach fans for one reason: it was author Tite Kubo's return to the manga industry. After the author ended his magnum opus in 2016 through a rushed ending, he wrote and drew this one-shot, which was also a part of the Bleach universe, exploring more of his world-building and other elements worth checking out.

Part of the importance of the Burn the Witch manga, even if it was just a one-shot, was that it explored the European part of the Soul Society, showing a greater sense of cultural diversity and expanding what Kubo did with Bleach. While it was a short series, it greatly impacted the author's career, especially after fans feared the worst for his health when his most popular series ended.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Burn the Witch manga.

All the details about the Burn the Witch manga

Where to read

As mentioned, the Burn the Witch manga came out in 2018 and was compiled in just one volume. As it was released in Weekly Shonen Jump and published by Shueisha, the series can be read online through their MangaPLUS platform.

When it comes to finding and buying physical copies, this is very easy because this series got a lot of exposure. After all, it was written and drawn by the author of Bleach. For most people, the easiest option is Amazon, where the volume can be easily bought.

What to expect

The story takes place in modern-day London and features the two main characters, Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are witches and work for Reverse London. This place is considered the European section of the Soul Society and has to deal with its own share of problems, including the protection of dragons and their role in this world.

While this manga takes place in the same world as Bleach, Kubo moved away from many of his main series' classic concepts and tropes. He could have brought in familiar faces like a Gotei 13 member or even a member of Ichigo's gang. Instead, Kubo focused on creating new characters, which he has gone on record saying he is very fond of.

The duo of Noel and Ninny is the biggest selling point as they have very contrasting and enjoyable personalities, making the journey through the one-shot all the more endearing. Kubo also put a lot of thought into the series' world-building, as Nini points out that she wants to be promoted to the Sabre Squad, highlighting Reverse London's hierarchy.

The Burn the Witch manga is barely 60 pages long but is an entertaining read despite that. Of course, this is a Tite Kubo manga, so the art is of the highest caliber, and most of the character designs are some of the best in the business, which is something that always stands out in his work.

Final thoughts

There is a good chance that the Burn the Witch manga could make a comeback soon. Tite Kubo is working on the Hell arc in the Bleach manga, and there have been reports and whispers about this spinoff getting an expansion, which could be an exciting project.

