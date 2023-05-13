Bleach creator Tite Kubo's Burn the Witch manga to receive a new anime adaptation

According to recent news, the new manga Burn the Witch by Tite Kubo, the Japanese mangaka known famously for Bleach, is set to receive a new anime adaptation. Shonen Jump News revealed this information on Friday, May 12. Fans familiar with Kubo's storytelling style will be immediately lured into this new series.

Kubo's art and story often depict elements of the supernatural such as paranormal hunters, swordsmen, and, in this case, witches. This manga, while not as well-known as Bleach, is well-received enough to have a dedicated following. One can expect more of this popularity to skyrocket when the new anime is released.

Tite Kubo's one-shot about witches, Burn the Witch, is scheduled to hit screens soon

Burn The Witch is a Tite Kubo one-shot manga that was published on July 16, 2018, on Shonen Jump. It details a day in the life of two witches who work for the Western Branch of the Soul Society, which is located in Reverse London.

Since the final chapter of Bleach was published in Shonen Jump on August 22, 2016, Burn The Witch is the first manga he has rolled out. It takes place in the same universe as his previous work and is set 12 years after the Quincy Blood War and 2 years after the events of chapter 686.

It is indeed part of the Bleach universe but depicts a different part of the world. As such, fans who love the world-building aspect of Kubo's story can find something delightful in this new narrative. There is a chance that later on in the Burn the Witch tale, we will see recognizable characters. We could even get to see the Soul Reapers' emerging age in person.

What Bleach: Burn the Witch is about

According to the official website:

"The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind (WB), an organization for dragon conservation and management. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people."

The manga follows protection agents Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole, who are tasked with protecting dragons. Set in London, England, it is about a magical underworld that the average person is unaware of. Insiders refer to it as "Reverse London", a mirror dimension to "Front London," which is teeming with magical and supernatural creatures, the deadliest of which are dragons.

72% of all Front London deaths in historical times have been attributed to dragons, but since they are invisible to the unaided sight, their existence is still regarded as a fairy tale. However, dragons are obvious and present in many aspects of life in Reverse London.

If fans are lucky and the anime gets popular enough, they might even be able to witness more from this spinoff and its English version of the Soul Society, should Kubo decide to expand it into a full-fledged story.

