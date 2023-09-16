One Piece chapter 1093: Major spoilers to expect

With One Piece chapter 1093 releasing just one week after the previous installment, fans are eager to see how the situation at Egghead Island continues to unfold. With Gear 5 Luffy having already made an appearance, many are expecting Admiral Kizaru to answer in kind with a high-powered technique or even Awakening of his own.

Sadly, spoilers for One Piece chapter 1093 are not yet available, with the spoiler process for author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s series typically beginning on release week Mondays. However, there are a few key directions that fans can expect the issue to go and story beats it’ll most likely hit considering the current situation.

That being said, these predictions for One Piece chapter 1093 are still speculative, and could be proven wrong by the time the spoiler process for the chapter begins. However, considering the current situation, there are a few things that do seem like surefire bets to happen in the coming issues, if not the immediately releasing one.

One Piece chapter 1093 likely to tease (but not fully show) Admiral Kizaru’s Awakening

Expand Tweet

With a giant Gear 5 Luffy having successfully restrained Kizaru, One Piece chapter 1093 will likely start with a focus on Zoro versus Rob Lucci, giving fans an update there. Oda may show fans what has happened in their fight in the short time since it began, giving fans the full look at what has transpired so far.

The two will then notice the giant Gear 5 Luffy atop the Control Room tower once there’s something of a lull in the action of their fight. Lucci will probably be distracted by this, remembering how much of a pain Gear Third was to deal with in Enies Lobby. Zoro may take advantage of this opportunity to deliver a devastating blow, likely using Advanced Conqueror’s Haki to end the battle as quickly as possible.

From here onwards, One Piece chapter 1093 should return focus to Luffy versus Kizaru, where the latter will escape the former’s clutches somehow. However, he’ll likely recognize that he needs to deal with Luffy first before attempting to kill Dr. Vegapunk, especially given Luffy’s incredible Gear 5 powers shown thus far.

Expand Tweet

It’s unclear how their fight will continue in the coming chapter, but fans can expect Kizaru’s Awakening to be heavily teased throughout. This may be achieved via comments from Kizaru describing the ability of Luffy’s Awakening, capped off with something to the effect of it being no problem for his Awakening to handle.

From here, One Piece chapter 1093 will likely cut back to the Control Room, where everyone present will comment on how crazy the fight is getting if Luffy is already in such a unique form. Focus will then be given to Sanji, who’ll realize that Kaku’s bubble was burst by the rubble of Luffy smashing through the roof.

The final legs of the chapter will probably be dedicated to focusing on Sanji versus Kaku, while Jinbe is told to stay behind to protect the rest of the crew. The chapter’s ending scenes will likely see Kaku and Sanji immediately go to their most powerful forms, especially knowing that the Straw Hats’ escape is fully set up at this point.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.