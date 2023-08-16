One Piece Chapter 1090: Luffy vs Kizaru's outcome is already decided (& some fans will hate it)

One Piece Chapter 1090’s spoilers last week, fans saw Admiral Kizaru make landfall and begin a fight with Sentomaru as Luffy and others arrived at the Thousand Sunny and Vegaforce 01. As this happened, Luffy said he sensed a very strong person, which many fans took as set up for an eventual fight between the two during the arc.

While it remains to be seen if this actually ends up being the case or not, fans are extremely excited about the eventual matchup and have already begun discussing how it could unfold. Likewise, One Piece Chapter 1090’s setup does seem to be very deliberately putting the two at odds with one another, meaning the matchup will likely take place.

However, even as of One Piece Chapter 1090, the fight’s outcome is likely already decided due to extenuating circumstances and narrative opportunities which need a payoff. While some fans may be upset over what the likely eventual result is, it’s one which quite literally has to happen in order for the story of the Straw Hats to make sense.

One Piece Chapter 1090 sets up Luffy’s revenge for Sabaody Archipelago arc finale

Luffy vs Kizaru’s outcome explained

Assuming that Luffy and Kizaru do eventually matchup as seemingly foreshadowed in One Piece Chapter 1090, the victor of their bout is undoubtedly already decided. While Admiral agenda pushers may not appreciate it, Luffy will undoubtedly beat Kizaru in a one-on-one matchup should it take place in the Egghead arc.

One of the key reasons for this is the history the Straw Hats have with the Marine Admiral, who has appeared to prevent their escape yet again. As fans undoubtedly remember, Kizaru handed the crew their first crushing and overwhelming defeat in the series. This directly led to the separation of the crew, and while this did pay off in the end, it was nevertheless an emotional and traumatizing moment for Luffy and the other Straw Hats.

Now, with Kizaru yet again appearing to block their escape in One Piece Chapter 1090, Luffy quite literally needs to win this fight for a few key reasons. Obviously, first and foremost is the fact that he has one of the most overpowered Devil Fruits in the series. While Kizaru’s Glint-Glint Fruit will be the first Logia-type that Gear 5 goes up against, it should still be able to completely overpower it and Kizaru.

Beyond power scaling, there’s also a narrative necessity for Luffy to be able to right the wrongs of his past. Whereas pre-time-skip Luffy couldn’t even scratch an Admiral on his lonesome, it’s time for him to prove that as a Yonko, he can defend his crew from this threat all by himself. As both a benchmark of his current strength and a sign of narrative progression and development, Luffy quite literally needs to win this fight against Kizaru.

While it may be bold to call the victor in a still-hypothetical matchup as of One Piece Chapter 1090, there’s simply too much at stake for Luffy to lose. In addition to the above reasons Luffy’s victory is necessary, there’s also the fact that Kizaru is quite literally blocking the narrative progression of the series. Even ignoring the callbacks to Sabaody, Kizaru must lose in order to allow the Straw Hats to continue their journey and head toward Elbaf and, eventually, the One Piece itself.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

