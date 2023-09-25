Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 and beyond delayed indefinitely

Zom 100: bucket List of the Dead episode 10 and beyond are announced to be going into an indefinite hiatus. The reason behind this is yet to be told. The anime has encountered numerous setbacks in its release schedule, with most notably, episodes facing delays starting from the fourth episode.

These delays have primarily stemmed from production issues that were revealed in the official statement by the production house, where episodes adhered to their intended schedule in Japan but were released the next day on streaming platforms globally.

The recently released updated schedule for the anime raised concerns as it revealed that Zom 100: bucket List of the Dead episode 10 and the remaining two episodes had yet to be assigned a release date. Given the persistent delays, fans weren’t entirely surprised to see the 10th installment going into hiatus.

However, what’s causing even more uncertainty is that the remaining three episodes have no fixed date regarding when they will return.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 “Hometown of the Dead” will not be releasing next week

Expand Tweet

The postponement news was revealed by the official Twitter/X account of Crunchyroll France, which reads:

#Pause: Zom 100. Indefinite hiatus until episodes 10-12 are released in Japan and on streaming. We will keep you informed as soon as we receive new information. In the meantime, episode 9 is now available!

Given Crunchyroll is one of the primary distributors of the series besides Hulu and Netflix, the news started spreading like wildfire. As the statement reads, the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 and the remaining two episodes’ broadcast have been delayed in Japan, which possibly means that it is not a production delay.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy the latest episode of the series, titled “Treehouse of the Dead,” streaming exclusively on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll, in both English subbed and dub versions.

Expand Tweet

The official synopsis of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime reads as follows:

"Akira Tendou, 24 years old, is in his third year at a black company and is exhausted physically and mentally. His love affair with Otori-san, the accountant he longed for, is not going well, and he continues to live a desperate life. One day, a zombie pandemic suddenly breaks out in the city!"

It further continues:

"Akira, who is being chased by a large number of zombies, comes up with "words that change his life" in a desperate situation. It's: "You don't have to go to the office from today onwards, do you?" Confessions, joint parties, traveling around Japan, and many more. Released from the black company and revived, Akira's "100 Things I Want to Do Before Becoming a Zombie" begins now!!"

Stay tuned for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 10 and beyond updates as 2023 progressess.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.