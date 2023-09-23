Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 9 new release date and timings

Given that Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 9, like all the previous episodes, has diverged from its newly formed schedule. This suggests that the remaining episodes will likely follow the pattern of being released on Mondays from here on.

After the eighth episode was released, fans had anticipated a similar occurrence, which has unsurprisingly taken place once more. Bugs Films, a relatively new production house, embarked on its journey with Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, featuring Kazuki Kawagoe as a first-time director.

Despite the frustration stemming from the consecutive production delays, fans have acknowledged that the anime’s quality remained, and they have been willing to cut some slack. Ultimately, the wait for new episodes has been deemed worthwhile by the dedicated Zom 100 fandom.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga spoilers.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 9 to see Akira's treehouse detour

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 9 will now be released this Monday, September 25, 2023, at 2:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll will be streaming the latest episodes of the anime globally.

Fans in Southeast Asia can watch the episode on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Below is the complete list of the release dates and timings for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 9, across the regions, with the respective time zones:

Pacific Time - 2 am on Monday, September 25, 2023

Central Standard Time - 4 am on Monday, September 25, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 5 am on Monday, September 25, 2023

British Summer Time - 10 pm on Monday, September 25, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 2:30 pm on Monday, September 25, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 11 am on Monday, September 25, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 6:30 pm on Monday, September 25, 2023

Philippines Time - 5 pm on Monday, September 25, 2023

Brazil Time - 6 am on Monday, September 25, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 1 pm on Monday, September 25, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 3 pm on Monday, September 25, 2023

Eastern European Time - 12 am on Monday, September 25, 2023

What comes next in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 9

Expand Tweet

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 9, titled Treehouse of the Dead, will again resume Akira, Kencho, and Shizuka’s journey to Gunma, now with the addition of Beatrix Amerhauser. Given Akira’s “100 Things I Want To Do Before Becoming A Zombie” bucket list, the upcoming episode will see the gang completing the 23rd goal of “Build a Treehouse.”

As per the manga, the upcoming episode will introduce a new survivor named Masaru Kumano, a carpenter who will play a pivotal role in helping Akira accomplish his dream of living in a treehouse.

Masaru, known for his wisdom, will play a significant role in influencing Akira to bolster his willpower and courage. Much like the memorable experience in the hot springs town, the upcoming episode promises to be another significant event for Akira and the gang.

Stay tuned for more Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.