Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8 new release date and timings

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8 has once again encountered a delay, and it’s becoming a habit for fans to brace themselves for such postponements from the anime. The show has strayed from its new weekly schedule and now seems likely to adopt a Monday release pattern from now on.

Despite the setbacks in the production process, there’s still some good news for eager viewers. The upcoming episode is set to premiere in Japan on Sunday, September 17, 2023, sticking to its initial schedule. However, for fans residing outside Japan, a bit more patience will be required as they wait until the following day to catch the episode.

The reassuring part is that the release timings for the episode will remain unchanged, offering some solace to the dedicated audience worldwide.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga spoilers.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8 to see the debut of Beatrix Amerhauser

Release date and time, where to watch

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8 will now air this Sunday, September 18, 2023, at 2:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. Fans outside Japan catch the latest episode on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu, the three acclaimed streaming giants worldwide.

Fans in Southeast Asia, excluding Japan, can watch the episode on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. See below for the complete list of the new release dates and timings for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8, along with the respective time zones:

Pacific Standard Time - 2 am on Monday, September 18, 2023

Central Standard Time - 4 am on Monday, September 18, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 5 am on Monday, September 18, 2023

British Summer Time - 10 pm on Monday, September 18, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 2:30 pm on Monday, September 18, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 11 am on Monday, September 18, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 6:30 pm on Monday, September 18, 2023

Philippines Time - 5 pm on Monday, September 18, 2023

Brazil Time - 6 am on Monday, September 18, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 1 pm on Monday, September 18, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 3 pm on Monday, September 18, 2023

Eastern European Time - 12 am on Monday, September 18, 2023

What comes next in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8 is titled Sushi & Hot Springs of the Dead. As seen in the latest preview stills of the episode, the anime will finally be introducing the fourth most-awaited member from the manga series, Beatrix Amerhauser.

Beatrix’s unwavering passion for Japanese culture and her burning desire to become a sushi chef are remarkable, as seen in Haro Aso’s original manga series. Even amidst the ongoing chaos, her commitment to delivering fresh fish to a local restaurant has become a personal mission rather than just a task.

Despite her German lineage, Beatrix carries the soul of a Samurai warrior, for whom principles are more important than anything. As Akira admires individuals with goals and dreams, he will assist Beatrix with his team in the future.

The eighth installment will be another thrilling episode that will increase the excitement tenfold with the addition of a new member to the team, promising an even more captivating and intense storyline.

Stay tuned for more Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

