Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8: Exact release time and where to watch

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8, titled “Sushi & Hot Springs of the Dead,” will be released worldwide on Sunday, September 17, 2023. Fans eagerly anticipated today’s episode, not to be disappointed by the postponement. Instead of the expected eighth installment, the anime will be treating fans to a special episode that recaps the key events from the first half of season 1.

Given the consequent delays the anime faced since the fourth episode, the retrospective offering should provide fans with an enjoyable and informative interlude as they await the continuation of the story. For the time being, Akira, Kecho, and Shizuka’s journey is on hold.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga series.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 7 to see Akira hitting the road with his friends with his new camper

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8 will be aired in the U.S. on Sunday, September 17, 2023. Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu, the three streaming giants to license the series, will be making the latest episodes of the anime available on their platforms.

Fans in Southeast Asia facing trouble streaming Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8 on the respective above-mentioned platforms in their region can catch the latest episodes of the series on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Below are the exact release dates and timings of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8 for all regions, with the respective time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, September 17, 2023

British Summer Time: 10 am, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 2:30 pm, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Central European Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time: 6:30 pm, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Philippines time: 5 pm, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Brazil Time: 6 am, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Eastern European Summer Time: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time: 3 pm, Sunday, September 17, 2023

What comes next for Akira Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8

With breaking out of his traumatic constraints, Akira is liberated and has even gained a newfound courage after confronting his fears. As he and his friends have finally hit the road to Gunma, the upcoming episode promises to explore the mountainous prefecture in the heart of Japan, majorly known for its onsen and skiing resorts, whitewater rafting, and beautiful forests.

Unfortunately, due to the zombie apocalypse, it can be expected that the Gunma prefecture in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has been ripped off from its beauty. Nevertheless, like every cloud has a silver lining, Akira will surely find a way to make the most of it alongside his friends.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8 will see the debut of Beatrix Amerhauser, aka Bea, who traveled to Japan to enjoy the best sushi ever made but unfortunately got stuck amidst the zombie apocalypse. Bea will eventually join Akira’s team and be an essential part of it.

