Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 7 release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 7 will be released on September 3, 2023. Fans who have grown accustomed to the anime’s frequent delays need not worry this time. The seventh installment is on track with its recently revealed schedule. Breaking the pattern of consecutive postponements since episode 4. This means that the next episode will arrive sooner than expected.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 7, titled “Truck Stop of the Dead,” will be picking up from where it left off in the previous installment. Akira found himself once again in the midst of one of the most harrowing moments of his life as he, unfortunately, encountered his job supervisor, Kosugi, who eventually managed to reawaken his past nightmares.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga spoilers.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 7 release date and timings for all regions

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 7 will now air this Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 5:30 pm JST in Japan. The episode in the U.S. will drop the same day around 2:00 a.m. PT. Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu, the three acclaimed streaming giants will be streaming Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 7 for fans worldwide in both English subbed and dubbed versions.

Muse Asia will be uploading the episode on its YouTube channel for fans in Southeast Asia, excluding Japan. Below is the complete list of the release dates and timings for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 7 for all regions, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time - 2 a.m., on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Central Time - 4 a.m., on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Eastern Time - 5 a.m., on Sunday, September 3, 2023

British Summer Time - 10 p.m., on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Central European SummerTime - 11 a.m., on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Australian Central Time - 6:30 p.m., on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Philippines Time - 5 p.m., on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Brazil Time - 6 a.m., on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Arabia Time - 1 p.m., on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Mountain Time - 3 p.m., on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Eastern European Time - 12 am on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 “RV of the Dead” in summation

After enjoying a stroll through Tokyo’s high-end stores, Akira and Kencho returned to their places only to discover a sudden power outage. This left them without electricity, making it impossible to access essentials like water and other necessities.

In the midst of the darkness, the starry sky shone brighter, prompting Akira’s childhood memories with his parents. This led him to leave for Gunma, a choice Kencho readily supported. After packing their stuff the next day, the duo hit the road, bidding goodbye to Tokyo.

As an RV would be a better choice for traveling such a long distance, Akira and Kencho drove to the nearby camping car showroom, only to encounter Shizuka, who also decided to leave the city for good. Believing the saying “third time’s a charm,” Akira hoped that Shizuka would join them on their journey to Gunma.

Shizuka instantly declined the offer, citing the dangers of forming alliances with groups in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. However, since she didn’t know how to drive, Kencho explained how traveling alone with no driving skills could be more perilous.

With dozens of RVs to choose from, the trio became too picky, but after the showroom was about to get overcrowded with a horde of zombies, they decided to pick whatever they could and left the vicinity.

After covering some distance, both the RV and the bike suffered flat tires. Unfortunately, Kencho, who was riding the bike, sustained serious injuries. Suddenly, Akira’s fear surged as Kosugi arrived with a group of men clad in baseball attire, standing atop three large buses.

Kosugi offered to help Akira and his friend hit the road again by having his men change the tires and treat Kencho’s wounds. However, the catch was Akira working for him for two whole days. As they were being followed by zombies due to the loud crashing noise, Akira had no time but to agree to the deal to save his friends.

While working at Kosugi’s truck stop, Akira discovered that the people around were completely drained of energy. To hype them up, he decided to chill a few beer bottles in the freezer, which Kosugi was not fine with after discovering.

However, once his men discovered the beers, Kosugi claimed credit and assumed a facade of generosity. Later, Kosugi revealed to Akira that he, like others, was nothing more than mere equipment, a little cog in the system who deserved no happiness.

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 7

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 7, Truck Stop of the Dead, will delve deeper into Akira’s predicament. It’s hard for Akira to speak up for himself in front of Kosugi, given the trauma he developed during his work life at the Black Company. However, he has no choice but to stand up for himself as he proclaimed to live life to the fullest after the zombie apocalypse surfaced.

Shizuka and Kencho will be on a mission to snap Akira out of his automaton-like compliance under Kosugi’s sway. They’re keenly aware that if Akira continues down this path, he might regress into a version of himself that was once bound by orders, an outcome they’re determined to prevent.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 7 will likely explore themes of survival, manipulation, and the harsh realities of the post-apocalyptic world, intensifying the story’s suspense.

