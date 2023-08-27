Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6: Exact release time and where to watch

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6, “RV of the Dead,” will be released worldwide on the 28th of August 2023. Initially, the episode was rescheduled to be released worldwide on the 27th of August, 2023, due to the 2023 World Athletics Championship.

With Studio BUGS FILMS facing yet another production delay, episode 6 has been delayed by a day on all streaming platforms internationally, including Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, and others. However, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6, sticking to its schedule, will be released on all pertinent broadcasting stations in Japan on August 28.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga series.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 to see Akira hitting the road with his friends with his new camper

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 will now be released in the U.S. on Monday, August 28, 2023. Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu, the three renowned streaming giants globally, will be the only platforms where the episode will be simulreleased.

As few regions from Southeast Asia are excluded from Crunchyroll to release the anime, fans can resort to catching the latest episodes on Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Below are the exact release dates and timings of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 for all regions, with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Monday, August 28, 2023

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Monday, August 28, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Monday, August 28, 2023

British Summer Time: 10 am, Monday, August 28, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 2:30 pm, Monday, August 28, 2023

Central European Standard Time: 11 pm, Monday, August 28, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time: 6:30 pm, Monday, August 28, 2023

Philippines time: 5 pm, Monday, August 28, 2023

Brazil Time: 6 am, Monday, August 28, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time: Monday, August 28, 2023

Eastern European Summer Time: Monday, August 28, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time: 3 pm, Monday, August 28, 2023

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 preview

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 has recently posted a few preview stills glancing at the upcoming thrilling adventure Akira and his friends would embark on. With the world being overrun with zombies, Akira and Kencho were seen to find comfort by dressing lavishly and wearing expensive jewelry, akin to millionaires, a dream for every zombie apocalypse enthusiast.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 confirms that Shizuka will be in the coming episode and will tag along with her newfound buddies on an exciting adventure. However, the trio has to look for a comfortable vehicle for the journey. As the title proclaims, nothing is better than an RV or a camper, which offers amazing flexibility.

As seen in the preview stills, Akira and Kencho were shown to be around some hypermarket, a place that has everything they can think of to buy. Given their discerning nature, the trio will meticulously select the optimal RV amidst a plethora of choices.

Stay tuned for more Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

