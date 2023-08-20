Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 new release date and time

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 being the third episode to be delayed in a span of a month, will be released on August 27, 2023. For most fans, it can be said that the postponement of the next installment came as a premonition before the fifth episode’s release.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 is being pushed to another week due to the 2023 World Athletics Championship. A few anime enthusiasts claimed the patterns of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead strongly resembled the delays NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, Ayakashi Triangle, and a few Winter and Spring releases faced.

However, it’s important to note that the consecutive hiatus experienced by the anime since episode 4 is more coincidental rather than directly related to the actual production schedule.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga spoilers.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 to see Akira, Kencho, and Shizuka’s new ride

Release date and time, where to watch

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 will now air this Sunday, August 27, 2023, in Japan at 5:00 pm JST. In the U.S., the episode will drop the same day around 2:00 am PT, thirty minutes later due to the inclusion of subtitles. Fans worldwide can stream the episode on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

For fans in Southeast Asia, excluding Japan, Muse Asia will be uploading the episode on its YouTube channel. Below is the complete list of the new release date and timings for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time - 2 am on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Central Standard Time - 4 am on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 5 am on Sunday, August 27, 2023

British Summer Time - 10 pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 2:30 pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 11 am on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 6:30 pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Philippines Time - 5 pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Brazil Time - 6 am on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 1 pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 3 pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Eastern European Time - 12 am on Sunday, August 27, 2023

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6, “RV of the Dead,” will see Akira, Kencho, and Shizuka embarking on a thrilling adventure where they will likely be leaving the city. The possible reason for Akira to leave Tokyo would be to accomplish his 31st wish from his bucket list: "go home and spend time with my parents,” which will see him return to his village.

Considering Shizuka lives alone, bumping into Akira and Kencho and joining their company again would still be a mere coincidence, given that the three form the core of the series (with a fourth character from the group yet to make their debut).

Despite the excitement and anticipation, Akira is about to face a distressing episode from his past, an ordeal that he has no choice but to confront head-on.

