Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Haro Aso’s Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has undeniably made a significant impact on the hearts of zombie-anime enthusiasts. A considerable portion of this achievement is owed to the new production house, BUGS FILMS, which has exceeded all expectations regarding animation quality. This accomplishment is now widely acknowledged by both fans and critics alike.

While the manga adaptation has received commendations, ongoing delays dampen the excitement surrounding the anime. Notably, three episodes have encountered setbacks, casting uncertainty over the series’ future. However, much to fans’ surprise, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead recently revealed the schedule for the second half of the series, restoring faith and igniting the hype once again.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead season 1 will be running for 12 episodes

As revealed before the anime’s debut, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead was announced to comprise 12 episodes, each running for around 24 minutes. Episode 1, “Akira of the Dead,” premiered on the 9th of July, 2023, in Japan, broadcasted across 28 local syndications affiliated with TBS and MBS.

All episodes were originally planned for weekly Sunday releases. However, the fourth episode deviated from this schedule and was globally released on Monday across various streaming platforms. Meanwhile, the series maintained its regular syndication schedule in Japan.

Below is the complete release schedule of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead season 1:

Date Episode Release Time(PT/CST/EST/BST/IST/ACDT) 09 July 2023 (Sunday) Episode 1 [Released] 2:00/4:00/5:00/10:00/14:30/6:30 16 July 2023 (Sunday) Episode 2 [Released] 2:00/4:00/5:00/10:00/14:30/6:30 23 July 2023 (Sunday) Episode 3 [Released] 2:00/4:00/5:00/10:00/14:30/6:30 31 July 2023 (Monday) Episode 4 [Released] 2:00/4:00/5:00/10:00/14:30/6:30 13 August 2023 (Sunday) Episode 5 [Released] 2:00/4:00/5:00/10:00/14:30/6:30 27 August 2023 (Sunday) Episode 6 2:00/4:00/5:00/10:00/14:30/6:30 03 September 2023 (Sunday) Episode 7 2:00/4:00/5:00/10:00/14:30/6:30 10 September 2023 (Sunday) Special Episode (recap of all Previous seven episodes) TBA 17 September 2023 (Sunday) Episode 8 2:00/4:00/5:00/10:00/14:30/6:30 24 September 2023 (Sunday) Episode 9 2:00/4:00/5:00/10:00/14:30/6:30 TBA Episode 10 TBA TBA Episode 11 TBA TBA Episode 12 TBA

While the 6th and the 7th episode have reinstated enthusiasm by sticking to their schedule, the one-week delay for the eighth episode has sparked concern about the remaining three episodes, the release dates of which have not been disclosed. Given the ongoing delays, it’s reasonable to anticipate potential postponements for these final episodes.

Instead of the eighth episode, the anime will be releasing a Special Episode, which will comprise the previous seven episodes or the first half of the season.

Although many long-time fans might not be enthusiastic about revisiting events they’ve already seen, considering the prevailing frustration due to the delays, the recap could be helpful for the newcomers to the series. This could make it easier for new viewers to grasp the essence of Haro Aso’s zombie-comedy delight that Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead offers.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead synopsis by the official website reads as:

"Akira Tendou, 24 years old, is in his third year at a black company and is exhausted physically and mentally. His love affair with Otori-san, the accountant he longed for, is not going well, and he continues to live a desperate life. One day, a zombie pandemic suddenly breaks out in the city!"

It further continues:

"Akira, who is being chased by a large number of zombies, comes up with "words that change his life" in a desperate situation. It's: "You don't have to go to the office from today onwards, do you?" Confessions, joint parties, traveling around Japan, and many more. Released from the black company and revived, Akira's "100 Things I Want to Do Before Becoming a Zombie" begins now!!"

Fans worldwide can watch the anime on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix, the three prevalent streaming giants. However, the platforms have made the series available only in a few selected regions. For fans in Southeast Asia, the official YouTube channel of Muse Communication will be making the episodes available.

Stay tuned for more Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

