Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5 new release date and timings

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5 has been delayed and will be released on August 13, 2023. The recently launched anime from the new studio has encountered a unique situation in the Summer 2023 lineup, becoming the first series to experience consecutive delays. This has unanimously sparked speculation among fans about the possibility of further delays in the future.

Earlier, the fourth episode was delayed on streaming platforms, including Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix, due to “production circumstances,” leaving the exact cause shrouded in mystery. However, this time the fifth episode is being delayed to instead air a short special, 100 Things You Need to Prepare to Run Away from Zombies.

The special will be released on the scheduled release date of episode 5 at 5:00 pm JST on MBS/TBS affiliated 28 broadcasting stations nationwide. As Netflix hasn’t revealed anything about streaming the special, it can be expected that fans internationally might not get to see the special.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga spoilers.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5 to see Akira fight a literal walking Shark

Release date and time, where to watch

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5 will now air this Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Japan at 6:00 pm JST. In the U.S., the episode will release the same day but almost thirty minutes later due to the inclusion of subtitles. Fans internationally can stream the episode on several streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu.

Muse Asia will make the episode available on its YouTube channel for fans in Southeast Asia, excluding Japan. Below is the complete list of the new release date and timings for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time - 2 am on Sunday, August 13, 2023

Central Standard Time - 4 am on Sunday, August 13, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 5 am on Sunday, August 13, 2023

British Summer Time - 10 pm on Sunday, August 13, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 2:30 pm on Sunday, August 13, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 11 am on Sunday, August 13, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 6:30 pm on Sunday, August 13, 2023

Philippines Time - 5 pm on Sunday, August 13, 2023

Brazil Time - 6 am on Sunday, August 13, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 1 pm on Sunday, August 13, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 3 pm on Sunday, August 13, 2023

Eastern European Time - 12 am on Sunday, August 13, 2023

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5, “Hero of the Dead,” as the title proclaims, will see Akira in the act of courage where he will showcase his valor to protect others from a dire situation. The protagonist will re-encounter Shizuka, the survivor he met at the nearest departmental store.

Unlike before, where Akira was only up against the dead, in the next episode, he will be going against the king of the sea, a literal shark who can walk on land. The anime adaptation of the morbid creature will surely give nightmares to the fans of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

