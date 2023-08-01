Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5, will release on August 6, 2023, in Japan at 12 am JST. There are no verifiable spoilers for what comes next. However, given how things transpired in the latest installment, the upcoming episode will continue Akira’s enthralling yet precarious journey as he moves forward to accomplish his goals with his best bud.

Despite the happiness of the newfound freedom in the post-apocalyptic nightmare, Akira’s recent harrowing encounter has left him with a haunting realization. He has realized that he will be confronting traumatizing situations that will linger in his mind.

For Akira, amidst the distressing conditions he anticipates, his sole focus lies in remembering and embracing his childhood dream, a vital beacon of hope.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5 release date and timings for all regions

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp



— Watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead on Crunchyroll, Hulu & Netflix! This scene was so emotional! 🥹— Watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead on Crunchyroll, Hulu & Netflix! pic.twitter.com/r3Z01OGees

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5 will air this Sunday, August 6, 2023, in Japan at 12 am JST. Unlike before, the episode, sticking to its schedule, will be released in the U.S. exclusively on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix on the same day.

Fans in Southeast Asia, excluding Japan, can watch the latest episodes and beyond on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Below is the complete list of release dates and timings of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5 for all regions:

Pacific Standard Time - 8:30 am on Sunday, August 5, 2023

Central Standard Time - 10:30 am on Sunday, August 5, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 11: 30 am on Sunday, August 5, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:30 pm on Sunday, August 5, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 9 pm on Sunday, August 5, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 5:30 pm on Sunday, August 5, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1 am on Sunday, August 5, 2023

Philippines Time - 11:30 pm on Sunday, August 5, 2023

Brazil Time - 12:30 am on Sunday, August 5, 2023

A brief recap of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4

With the building being surrounded by zombies, it was risky for Akira and Kencho to leave. Turning the worst situation into a sanctuary, the duo decided to stay longer, ultimately letting Akira achieve the “stay-at-home camping” goal.

After Kencho told Akira to consider himself a part of his list of goals, they decided to set out to Ikebukuro City to get a big flat-screen TV. This was another one of the major goals on the bucket list.

After arriving at the departmental store, the duo encountered Reika, Maki, and Yukari, three flight attendants, and a panic-stricken old man. As fate had smiled upon them, Akira and Kencho wined and dined with the flight attendants, accomplishing another goal from the bucket list without putting any effort.

Jules 😼 @SAITAMASCYBORG #Zom100 pic.twitter.com/TEzugbMU6t Even when you’re being chased by a zombie…you gotta snag the 80 inch TV

To impress the girls and get over his timidity, Akira drank too much and hurled. Yukari comforted Akira, and later they talked about their dreams. Meanwhile, Reika was bitten by the old man, who turned into a zombie. Subsequently, Kencho and Maki began searching for Reika and eventually stumbled upon her in a zombified state.

As Yukari shared her dreams, the zombified old man suddenly attacked her. Just before being devoured, she revealed that she was finally at peace, having achieved her childhood dream of becoming a flight attendant.

After reuniting with Kencho, Akira left the place with the flat-screen TV. After they returned to their stay, Akira included another goal: Remember my childhood dream.

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5?

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5, Hero of the Dead, will see the duo facing even more challenges as the zombie outbreak intensifies. In a desperate bid for survival, they’ll encounter even more survivors and make rather difficult choices. Amidst the chaos, Akira will embrace his newfound valor, leading himself and Kencho with courage and resourcefulness.

As the duo continues ticking off bucket list goals, unexpected bonds will form. They will also learn that the true essence of life lies not just in dreams alone but in the unity and harmony they forge while facing the undead together.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.