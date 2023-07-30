Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4: Exact release time and where to watch

Zom 100: bucket List of the Dead episode 4 has already been released in Japan, sticking to its July 30, 2023 schedule. However, as the episode has been delayed on all streaming platforms, it will be released a day later, on July 31, 2023, at 2:00 am PT. Despite the mysterious reason for the delay, fans can take comfort in the fact that they don’t have to wait long.

To keep the enthusiasm intact among fans, Zom 100: bucket List of the Dead episode 4 unveiled preview stills offering a glimpse of what lies ahead for Akira and Kencho. Prepared to venture forth into the zombie-ravaged world, the duo is ready to embark on their new journey together. Follow along with this article to learn about the exact release timings for the episode.

New encounters await Akira and Kencho in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4

Zom 100: bucket List of the Dead episode 4 will be released in the U.S. on July 31, 2023. The episode will be streamed worldwide on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu without any 30-minute delay as the subtitles would be already included. For fans in Southeast Asia, Muse Communication will release the episode on its official Muse Asia YouTube channel.

Below are the exact release date and timings of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead for all regions, alongside corresponding timezones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, July 31 2:00 am Central Standard Time Monday, July 31 4:00 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, July 31 3:00 am British Summer Time Monday, July 31 10:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, July 31 2:30 pm Central European Standard Time Monday, July 31 11:00 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, July 31 6:30 pm Philippines Time Monday, July 31 5:00 pm Brazil Time Monday, July 31 6:00 am Arabia Daylight Time Monday, July 31 1 pm Eastern European Summer Time Monday, July 31 12 am Mountain Daylight Time Monday, July 31 3 pm

Episode 3 recap

Shou and his accomplices stood unflagging against the dead to defend Club Shou-Time, to stand up to his promise to a little girl who was afraid of the monstrous zombies. Meanwhile, in his house, Akira almost accomplished his goal of growing a beard but failed miserably. After discovering that his friend, Kencho, was alive, Akira headed out to rescue him.

All of Shou’s followers fell victim to the zombies, and he too faced imminent danger. However, Akira’s timely distraction with a car horn saved him in the nick of time. After reuniting with Kencho, Akira expressed his regret for working at the Black Company and apologized to him for not heeding his advice.

As the building’s terrace was about to be overrun by zombies, Akira jumped onto the next building fearlessly. Akira’s bravery caused Kencho to open up that he wasn’t either happy with his job as a real estate agent.

After revealing that he wanted to be a stand-up comedian, Kencho, too, took the leap and jumped while taking off all his clothes. Later, the duo enjoyed their reunion with a couple of beers.

Major plot developments to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4, titled “Hero of the Dead,” will see Akira accomplish one of the toughest goals in his 100 Things I Want to Do Before I Become a Zombie. As hinted at the end of the previous episode, where Kencho puts forward that Akira might likely save everyone, it can be expected that the coming episode will glance at Akira’s valor.

With the given title, it is clear that in the next episode, Akira will be able to cross out the 38th goal from his list, which is “Become a Superhero.” In the preview stills of episode 4, Akira and Kencho are depicted to encounter a couple of captivating survivors, whose presence is bound to quicken the duo’s heartbeats. Given Akira’s track record of bad luck, his expectations for a great outcome might not materialize as he imagines.

