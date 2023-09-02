Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 7: Exact release time and where to watch

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 7, titled “Truck Stop of the Dead,” will be released worldwide on Monday, September 4, 2023. Though there haven’t been any official announcements about the production delays, the release of the seventh episode, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed to the following day.

This marks the third instance of an episode of the anime being delayed on streaming platforms. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, which is scheduled for a 12-episode run for season 1, marked the first half's end with the previous episode.

As the seventh episode commences, fans can anticipate an intriguing jump into the second segment of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, promising new developments and exciting story arcs, unveiling Akira and his friends’ amazing new adventures.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga series.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 7 to see Akira hitting the road with his friends with his new camper

Expand Tweet

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 7 will now be aired in the U.S. on Monday, September 4, 2023. Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu, the three streaming giants to add the anime series to their extensive libraries, will make the latest episode available for fans outside Japan.

Fans in Southeast Asia who can’t access the anime on Crunchyroll, given the platform excluded Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead in their region, can catch the latest episodes of the series on Muse Asia's YouTube channel. See below for the exact release dates and timings of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 7 for all regions, with the respective time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Monday, September 4, 2023

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Monday, September 4, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Monday, September 4, 2023

British Summer Time: 10 am, Monday, September 4, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 2:30 pm, Monday, September 4, 2023

Central European Standard Time: 11 pm, Monday, September 4, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time: 6:30 pm, Monday, September 4, 2023

Philippines time: 5 pm, Monday, September 4, 2023

Brazil Time: 6 am, Monday, September 4, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time: Monday, September 4, 2023

Eastern European Summer Time: Monday, September 4, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time: 3 pm, Monday, September 4, 2023

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 7

Expand Tweet

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 7 will primarily focus on Akira mustering up the courage to stand against injustice.

Given he has proclaimed to live life on his own conditions following his “100 Things To Do Before Turning Into a Zombie,” he must go to great lengths to break free from Kosugi’s oppressive grip.

The upcoming episode is also set to illuminate Shizuka’s past, bringing her into the spotlight to unveil the reasons behind her bluntly logical nature. This pivotal event will not only provide greater character development for Akira but also for Shizuka herself. As a result, the anticipation for the next episode is justified, as it promises significant revelations and character growth.

Stay tuned for more Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.