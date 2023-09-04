Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8 release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8 has been delayed again, as fans would have anticipated. However, unlike before, the anime’s recently revealed schedule already stated the minor change in its run, where instead of the eighth installment, the upcoming release will feature a special episode. This episode will serve as a recap, revisiting and summarizing the past seven episodes.

BUGS FILMS’s credibility has taken a hit due to the frequent delays and irregular scheduling of their newly launched anime, impacting their increasing popularity in Japan as well as internationally. So, while there is a brief wait for new content, fans can use this time to refresh their memories and exercise a bit of patience to get ready for what’s to come in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8 will see the entry of a new chaarcter

Release date and timings for all regions

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8 will be released on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 5:30 pm JST in Japan. In the U.S., the episode will drop the exact day around 2 am PT.

Being the only streaming platforms to include the series in their massive libraries, Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu, will be making Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8 for fans worldwide in both English subbed and dubbed versions. For fans in Southeast Asia, the episode will be uploaded on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel, excluding Japan.

Below is the complete list of the new release dates and timings for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8 across the regions, alongside corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time - 2 am, on Sunday, September 17, 2023

Central Time - 4 am, on Sunday, September 17, 2023

Eastern Time - 5 am, on Sunday, September 17, 2023

British Summer Time - 10 pm, on Sunday, September 17, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 2:30 pm, on Sunday, September 17, 2023

Central European SummerTime - 11 am, on Sunday, September 17, 2023

Australian Central Time - 6:30 pm, on Sunday, September 17, 2023

Philippines Time - 5 pm, on Sunday, September 17, 2023

Brazil Time - 6 am, on Sunday, September 17, 2023

Arabia Time - 1 pm, on Sunday, September 17, 2023

Mountain Time - 3 pm, on Sunday, September 17, 2023

Eastern European Time - 12 am on Sunday, September 17, 2023

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 7 in summation

In episode 7, titled Truck Stop of the Dead, orking under Kosugi once again brought endless nightmares for Akira as he got scolded and thrashed like a nobody often. Despite recognizing that he was manipulated into becoming a literal lave by Kosugi, Akira didn’t confront him or resist his harsh and unethical treatment.

Instead, he continued to endure his circumstances, resembling his previous excruciating job at the Black Company. The relentless mistreatment eventually broke Akira, making him a robot-like figure reminiscent of his previous self. He unquestionably obeyed all of Kosugi’s orders, surrendering control over his own thoughts and actions.

Watching this afar caused Shizuka to recall her childhood, where she also used to be controlled like a machine by a person like Kosugi, who turned out to be her very father. As an uptight, prestigious business tycoon, Shizuka’s father was determined to ensure his daughter followed in his footsteps.

To achieve this, he took strict measures such as getting rid of a stray dog she brought home in her childhood and prohibiting her from having a boyfriend during her teenage years. He viewed these things as distractions that could hinder her path to success and the corporate ladder.

Shizuka was also brainwashed to follow the orders of her father. However, running into Akira caused her to gain a newfound perspective on life. After finding Akira’s 100 Things to Do Before Turning into a Zombie Notebook, Shizuka went through his goal and even added something on her own.

As their pact came to an end, Shizuka and Kencho decided to leave the truck stop for good, but Akira, who still wasn’t mentally free from Kosugi’s constraints, refused to leave. Shizuka admitted to Akira in front of others that she had also experienced a similar transformation thanks to him.

She encouraged him to embrace his true self and escape his current state. After returning to his senses, Akira found his notebook with a new goal: “Tell Off My Jerk of a Boss.” Eventually, Akira decided to leave, but soon, the place got rampaged by zombies.

Finding Kosuagi at a tight spot, Akira helped him as averting eyes from someone who calls for help wasn’t on his bucket list. Eventually, besides Akira, Kencho, and Shizuka, everyone at the truck stop decided to stop serving under Kosugi and left him behind. The trio, breaking free once again, hit the road.

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8, titled Sushi & Hot Springs of the Dead, will continue the journey of the trio as they finally break free from the Kosugi trap. The next installment will resume the trip to Gunma, where Akira, Shizuka, and Kencho will be exploring new places and, as the title proclaims, might take a pit stop for some sushi goodness to refill their energy as well as their enthusiasm.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8 is also expected to see the debut of the eccentric German otaku Beatrix Amerhauser, who will be the fourth horseman of Akira’s crew in the series. Beatriz will be voiced by Minami Takahashi, who played Megumi Todokoro in Food Wars! And Elf Yamada in Eromanga-sensei.

Stay tuned for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8 preview, news, and other updates.

