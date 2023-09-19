Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 9: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

As per the new schedule, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 9 will air this Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. JST in Japan. Given the deviation from the schedule in the previous episode, there is a possibility that the next installment could encounter a production delay.

However, considering the official schedule, fans are hopeful that episode 9 will be released on the provided date. As the fandom eagerly awaits the release of episode 9, they can maintain their optimism that this time, the episode will stick to its schedule.

This hope adds an extra layer of anticipation, and viewers look forward to what Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 9 will bring without the uncertainty of a possible delay.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga spoilers.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 9 to see the debut of Beatrix Amerhauser

Release date and time, where to watch

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 9 will be released this Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 2:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu, the three acclaimed streaming giants will be streaming the latest episode of the anime worldwide.

Excluding Japan, fans in Southeast Asia can watch the episode on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. See below for the complete list of the release dates and timings for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 9, with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time - 2 am on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Central Time - 4 am on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Eastern Time - 5 am on Sunday, September 24, 2023

British Summer Time - 10 pm on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 2:30 pm on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 11 am on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Australian Central Time - 6:30 pm on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Philippines Standard Time - 5 pm on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Brazil Time - 6 am on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 1 pm on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 3 pm on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Eastern European Time - 12 am on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 8 recap

Completing the 27th goal, Akira, Kencho, and Shizuka headed to Gunma. Along the way, they encountered a truck surrounded by zombies. Akira, in his Akiraiger suit, rushed to help but found Beatrix Amerhauser, a German-born Japanese culture enthusiast, handling the situation very well on her own while donning samurai armor and cutting through zombies with her guandao.

Beatrix asked for their help to deliver fish to a sushi chef, to which they agreed. En route, they faced zombie trouble, but Shizuka’s plan to burn them went awry. Akira and Beatrix distracted the zombies while Shizuka used a drone to corral and defeat them. Celebrating with sushi, they continued to Gunma and visited a hot spring village.

Akira broached the subject of dating, and Shizuka promptly expressed her belief that it was nothing but a waste of time. After the group stumbled upon zombies in the hot spring, they sought refuge at higher ground, out of reach from the approaching zombies.

Fortunately, Akira stumbled upon a concealed hot spring and was surprised to find Shizuka already there, as Kencho and Beatrix were still asleep. Shizuka later confessed that her previous opinion on dating wasn’t entirely accurate, as she considered herself a novice in that area.

She also revealed a preference for someone with qualities similar to Akira’s, leaving them both feeling flustered. Suddenly, Beatrix and Kencho joined them in the hot spring as well, not wanting to miss out on the fun.

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 9

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 9 is titled "Treehouse of the Dead." In line with the manga’s faithful adaptation, the upcoming episode will introduce Masaru Kumano, a new survivor that Akira and his group will come across during their journey to Gunma.

As depicted in Haro Aso’s original manga series, Masaru is a skilled carpenter who has sought refuge deep within the jungle and is constructing a treehouse as a clever strategy to evade the zombies. However, the treehouse remains unfinished. Coincidentally, Akira has a goal to live in a treehouse for a day, leading him and his crew to assist Masaru in completing this unique shelter.

Stay tuned for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 9 preview, news, and other latest updates.

