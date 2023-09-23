Kagurabachi on its way to dethrone My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more

Ever since the Japanese publishing company Shueisha announced Kagurabachi as part of their JUMP NEXTWAVE project, the manga has only seen ascendency in terms of popularity. Interestingly, even before its official release, Takeru Hokazono's manga captured the audience's hearts through the visuals of the main character, Chihiro Rokuhira.

Several fans took to social media to discuss Kagurabachi and speculated how it has the potential to surpass the "New Gen" manga series, such as My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, etc. Notably, Hokazono's manga series has already crossed many top-rated manga titles in the 'Hottest' section of Mangaplus, despite having only one chapter officially released. With the way it is, the manga is likely to dethrone My Hero Academia, and other titles soon.

Kagurabachi dethroned Oshi No Ko, Spy X Family, now on its way to topple My Hero Academia according to MangaPlus' Hottest section

Expand Tweet

Penned and illustrated by Takeru Hokazono, Kagurabachi manga has become a phenomenon in the manga industry. Very seldom does a manga title manage to reveal an extreme level of dedication, but this is exactly what Takeru Hokazono's manga has done. Since its debut in the #42 issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, the craze for this Shonen manga has skyrocketed.

Undoubtedly, Kagurabachi is seeing an unprecedented level of popularity, with just a single chapter released thus far. Several fans have already dubbed Takeru-san's manga series as the next big thing in the Shonen manga genre, while others have compared the protagonist, Chihiro, to famous characters such as Zorro from One Piece, Tanjiro from Demon Slayer, and others.

A panel from the chapter 1 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

What's more, Kagurabachi's astonishing popularity is reflected in the MangaPlus' Hottest section rankings. With 423672 views, Takeru Hokazono's manga has already dethroned Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi No Ko (392559 views). Notably, Shueisha's MangaPlus "Hottest" section serves as a parameter to see what manga enthusiasts are engrossed in.

Considering its rising popularity, it's only a matter of time before Kagurabachi dethrones My Hero Academia, which is sitting in the 5th position with 428820 views (as of writing). While it may seem difficult for the manga to catch up to Jujutsu Kaisen right now (626718 views), it's not impossible given the overwhelming response the series has gotten.

The reason behind the manga's incredible popularity

Expand Tweet

Takeru Hokazono's manga was chosen as part of Shueisha's JUMP NEXTWAVE initiative, along with two other titles, namely Mamayuyu and Two On Ice. While Two On Ice is yet to be released, Kagurabachi has already surpassed Mamayuyu in terms of popularity. So, what's the secret behind this astonishing craze for the manga?

Notably, the series has everything that makes a Shonen manga great. It consists of compelling characters, a sound premise, a decent art style, and an intriguing power system. However, more than anything, fans found the protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira, to be an interesting character. Takeru Hokazono's brilliance as a mangaka was reflected in how he illustrated the protagonist.

Chihiro as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As mentioned earlier, many fans took to social media to share how Chihiro resembled Zoro from One Piece or Tanjiro from Demon Slayer. Some fans also jokingly compared him to Guts from Berserk. As time progressed, the manga saw a flurry of memes centered on its protagonist, which had a lot to do with the series' popularity.

Apart from that, the debut chapter was a clear indication that Takeru-san's manga has the potential to become the next flagship series of Shueisha after Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, etc. The mangaka dexterously reimagined how a Shonen manga could work with violence as he set his protagonist on a blood-filled path of revenge. As such, it was only a matter of time before Kagurabachi entered the top ten of MangaPlus' Hottest section.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.