What did Gojo ask Shoko to take care of in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236? Explained 

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 may be the most shocking of Gege Akutami's series so far because it depicts Satoru Gojo's demise. The powerful sorcerer was a major driving force behind the manga's appeal. With him defeated by Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses, there is no telling where the manga will go from here.

Amidst the shock of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, there was a little moment where Gojo was talking in the series' equivalent to the afterlife with Suguru Geto, his best friend. There, readers can see that Gojo mentioned a task he assigned to Shoko Ieiri, his longtime friend, regarding two other major characters in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 and the favor Gojo asked of Shoko

Considering that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 featured the death of Satoru Gojo, perhaps what he said to Shoko in life wasn't the most prominent topic of discussion among fans. However, this little detail can reveal a lot about Gojo's character and his connection with Megumi Fushiguro, a student of his who may be the closest thing he ever had to a son.

According to the latest chapter of the manga, Gojo was talking with Suguru Geto in the afterlife, mentioning how he tasked Ieiri Shoko, their lifelong friend, to tell Megumi that Satoru was the one who killed his father, Toji Fushiguro. These events are explained in the Hidden Inventory arc, which focuses on Gojo's past and how Toji was an assassin who was hired to kill him and Riko Amanai.

After Gojo kills Toji in their second fight, he finds Megumi and decides to take him as his apprentice. He even goes as far as trying to tell him about how his father died, but the boy expresses no interest. This was a plot point that was never addressed afterward, and now it seems that Gojo was poised to reveal the truth to Megumi if he managed to defeat Sukuna and get his body back.

Gojo, Toji, and their impact on the story

It's no secret that author Gege Akutami has always been very fond of Toji Fushiguro, with the mangaka being vocal about the fact that the second season of the anime, which introduced Toji, is airing. It also makes a lot of sense for this topic to be re-addressed in the manga because Megumi's father was the first man who was capable of almost killing Satoru Gojo.

Even beyond his fight with the sorcerer, Toji's influence in the series is a lot greater than what most people could think. Killing Riko Amanai left Tengen without the Star Plasma Vessel. His actions also led to Suguru Geto's mental breakdown, and his almost killing Gojo allowed the latter to become extremely powerful. Toji's importance comes to the forefront further when we focus on Megumi, his son, and later Ryomen Sukuna's vessel.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 also showed that it was important for Gojo that Megumi knew who his father was and how he was killed. While it is difficult to understand why he wanted his student to discover that his master murdered his father, it shows a bit of Satoru's character and his relationship with others.

Final thoughts

Gege Akutami's massive twist in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 led to a furor in social media after the chapter's release. Fans all over the world want to know what is going to happen with the rest of the sorcerers, who is going to defeat Sukuna, and what they are going to do with Kenjaku.

