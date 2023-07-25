How Shoko Ieiri became the reason for Gojo's survival in Jujutsu Kaisen, explained

With Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga both at their peak, the importance of a grade-one sorcerer, Shoko Ieiri, has become more vivid than ever. Though she was not focused as a main character, she played a crucial role and became the reason for the survival of one of the major characters, Satoru Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen anime season 2 has so far aired three episodes, which display Satoru Gojo facing a tragic situation. Eventually, Gojo will return to fight back, and credit can be given to Shoko, whose technique helped Gojo survive.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Shoko Ieiri helped Satoru Gojo figure out the Reverse Cursed Technique

Shoko Ieiri, a grade one sorcerer currently serving as the head doctor at the Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical School, specializes in Reverse Cursed Technique. She uses this technique to heal the serious wounds of patients. Moreover, this technique is why Satoru Gojo survived Toji Fushiguro’s brutal attack.

The Reverse Cursed Technique is the multiplication of negative energy with another negative energy, which as a result, generates positive energy. And this positive energy lets the user use the power of healing.

Geto Suguru, Shoko Ieiri, and Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via Mappa)

This Reverse Cursed Technique helped Satoru Gojo survive in the series, as he was able to adapt to the technique on the verge of death. After Gojo revived and appeared again in front of Toji, he said he stopped fighting back because he focused on healing his wounds. And this Reverse Cursed Technique enabled him to heal the wound and made him the honored one in heaven and earth.

Satoru Gojo also mentioned that the only person he knew who could use the Reverse Cursed Technique was Shoko. So he went to Shoko to learn and understand how to use the Reverse Cursed Technique. Shoko Ieiri failed to explain clearly, but she did instruct Gojo. Later, Gojo got a grasp of the Reverse Cursed Technique on his own when he was pushed toward the verge of losing his life.

As the strongest sorcerer of the series, Satoru Gojo was inspired to learn the Reverse Cursed Technique from Shoko Ieiri. It made her the reason why Gojo survived. And this made her one of the most significant contributing characters, as her technique made for a great turn of events in the story.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 part 1 is currently airing. It adapts the Hidden Inventory arc from the manga. As this part portrays Gojo’s past, it will also focus on the origin of his mastering the Reverse Cursed Technique, which became handy in the recent events of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga too. This proves how Shoko Ieiri is a key factor in making Gojo stronger and able to survive crucial events.

Shoko Ieiri’s Reverse Cursed Technique has also saved many key characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. She is an unwavering major character who didn’t appear much in the scene but contributed some crucial factors. Her becoming the reason for Gojo’s survival through the Reverse Cursed Technique is one of her significant contributions.

