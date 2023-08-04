Did Suguru Geto kill his parents? His actions in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has finally revealed the most anticipated transformation of Surguru Geto. He, who happened to be kind-hearted and helpful, transformed into the most nauseous villain of Jujutsu Kaisen. He even didn’t bother to kill his parents.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 was released on August 3, which showed how much Geto had changed in the past. The episode also revealed some new character appearances from the past and some tragic scenes.

These tragic events led Geto to eventually cross the line and take the ultimate decision to create a world solely for Jujutsu sorcerers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Suguru Geto killed his parents to prove his point of view

It was shown in Jujutsu Kaisen that Surguru Geto was kind enough to care for the humans, who were not Jujutsu sorcerers. He used to think that Jujutsu sorcerers existed to protect non-sorcerers. Geto even opposed Satoru Gojo, who was pissed off enough to kill non-sorcerers who celebrated Riko Amanai’s death.

The latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has shown how conflicted Suguru Geto was in his mind regarding non-sorcerers. His mind conflicted more after a new appearance in Gojo’s Past arc, where Yuki Tsukumo visited.

Geto was informed by Yuki that a world of only Jujutsu sorcerers could be made, and that is what injected the idea of getting a world of non-sorcerers free.

Later, in Jujutsu Kaisen episode 5, Geto’s mind drove further and further toward the decision to get rid of all the non-sorcerers after the demise of Haibara, who really respected and looked up to Geto.

Finally, all the restraint of Suguru Geto setting a new goal for his life came off with the incident where two kid curse users got utterly bullied by the village people, and Geto was assigned to look into the issue.

Suguru Geto then decided to get rid of all the non-sorcerers of the world and called them "Monkeys." Geto killed all 112 people in the village where he was assigned and even became an evil curse user.

He even killed his own parents in the process, which he defined as a neutral point of view to achieve his goal. He then chose a new path, becoming the cult leader by forcing the groups to obey him.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has closed the curtain on Gojo’s Past arc by showing how things have changed for Suguru Geto. He even went to the extent of murdering his parents to prove his point. He has done all the activities to make himself the most nauseous villain of Jujutsu Kaisen.

However, Geto has valid reasons to make this vile decision. He always witnessed that, at the end of the day, a Jujutsu sorcerer was the one who had to pay the price, and non-sorcerers didn’t even recognize the sorcerer's effort.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will return to the present and enter the season's second part, the Shibuya Incident arc. This arc will be comparatively longer than Gojo’s Past arc. It will depict how twisted Suguru Geto’s mind has become. There are a lot of twists and turns to wait for Jujutsu Kaisen fans to witness and cherish the anime.

