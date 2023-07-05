MAPPA wins over Jujutsu Kaisen fans with extra Gojo & Geto scenes in season 2 opening

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, the continuance of the blockbuster anime series from 2020, is arguably the most anticipated anime series of Summer 2023. As a television anime adaptation of the original manga by Gege Akutami, the series has proven to be one of the most popular new gens in both mediums.

Likewise, excitement for the return of Jujutsu Kaisen is at an all-time high, especially following recent various leaks for the season online ahead of the imminent premiere. Preview images, episode schedules, and more official and unofficial information have all helped to create excitement and anticipation for the upcoming series.

The latest leak for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series is incredibly exciting as it provides a preview of the animation sequences for the opening and ending themes of the season. Fans are showing a positive response to these leaks, particularly because they will apparently get to see more scenes featuring Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo in the opening and ending sequences.

Latest Jujutsu Kaisen leaks have fans praising MAPPA’s focus on Gojo and Geto in season 2 theme sequences

Fan reaction

- more S2 info regarding GG-sensei involvement and anime-only scenes full report on the Jujutsu Kaisen panel held at AnimeExpo and highlights on: - Akutami Gege’s Q&A- his message about JJK manga progress - summary of the 90 second season 2 sneak peek- more S2 info regarding GG-sensei involvement and anime-only scenes https://t.co/vJFtfnBXSm

Part of the reason why fans are getting so excited over these latest Jujutsu Kaisen anime leaks stems from Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto being two fan-favorite characters in the series. Furthermore, the friendship the two are shown to have during Gojo’s Past arc makes the two even more beloved by fans, both individually and as a pair.

With the second season set to adapt the Gojo’s Past arc in its opening episodes, MAPPA has seemingly leaned into the popularity the two have by focusing the theme sequences on them. Both the opening and ending theme animations appear to give significant attention to Gojo and Geto compared to other characters. This is particularly evident in the leaked footage of the ending theme.

abbie ★ @biyuuji I DONT REMEMBER THIS IN THE MANGA MAPPA U ARE INSANE I DONT REMEMBER THIS IN THE MANGA MAPPA U ARE INSANE https://t.co/Z4mTMFWaer

c @suguruhrs gojo is with a black fish & geto is with a blue eyed white fish gojo is with a black fish & geto is with a blue eyed white fish https://t.co/oKmatbwjLh

While Jujutsu Kaisen fans are obviously gushing over the ending theme’s pairing and juxtaposition of the two, the opening theme has some great Gojo and Geto gems as well. For example, scenes of Gojo in a classroom party have fans praising the goofiness and silliness of his personality, which is taken over the top in these moments.

Fans are also concentrating on a scene in which a young, thoughtful Geto sits next to what appears to be a snail or snail spirit. Fans are praising this scene for effectively capturing the melancholy of Geto's plight, despite the scene's apparent lack of symbolism.

ria @getosfav geto ignoring the fish while gojo follows it with his eyes.....MAPPA YOU R SO SICK geto ignoring the fish while gojo follows it with his eyes.....MAPPA YOU R SO SICK https://t.co/CeEhKoPw3n

ELLA @n06ara all these happy and goofy moments MAPPA'S OUT FOR OUR THROATS all these happy and goofy moments MAPPA'S OUT FOR OUR THROATS https://t.co/9LSGLQy54K

In general, however, fans are most interested in scenes that feature Gojo and Geto together or juxtapose them in some manner. Fans find the scene in which Gojo is visited by a black fish apparition and Geto by a white one to be a particular highlight of the ending theme.

In any case, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are clearly excited for the upcoming season, a sentiment which has only been buoyed by these latest opening and ending theme leaks.

While these images are technically not official as of this article’s writing, the art style and animation quality used in their creation does signal them as legitimate season material.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

