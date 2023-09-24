Kagurabachi chapter 2: Chihiro's past fuels his unwavering path of revenge

After a fascinating debut the previous week, Kagurabachi chapter 2 was highly anticipated among manga enthusiasts. As expected, the chapter provided a glimpse into the exciting protagonist Chihiro Rokuhira's past and revealed the true reason why he set his mind to walk on the path of revenge.

From the narrative's perspective, Kagurabachi chapter 2 was pivotal as it provided some interesting details about both Chihiro and Shiba and why they were after the sorcerer group, apart from just seeking revenge. Undoubtedly, the mangaka Takeru Hokazono has built up a fascinating lore around his story.

Kagurabachi chapter 2 highlights Chihiro Rokuhira's traumatic past and reveals his father Kunishige's exceptional deeds as a swordsmith

Kagurabachi chapter 2 was published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 43 on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. Titled Heaps, the highly anticipated chapter commenced with Shiba untying the person from the anti-Korogumi group they had rescued in the previous chapter.

On being rescued, the unnamed person thanked Shiba and asked who they were. The latter then awkwardly revealed his name to him. On the other hand, Chihiro pointed his Katana towards the Yakuza boss (Korogumi's leader) and declared he had to cut down the sorcerer organization that he was after, even if they had monstrous strength.

Kagurabachi chapter 2 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Shiba then quickly joined and threatened the Korogumi boss to listen to Chihiro. According to Kagurabachi chapter 2, the sorcerer group that Chihiro and Shiba were looking for was named Hishaku. The dark-haired protagonist revealed that all they knew about the Hishaku group was that they first emerged four years ago.

Based on a rumor, this Hishaku Group was known as a small elite group of sorcerers. However, he couldn't be certain about this fact, as it was only a rumor. As such, he turned towards the Yakuza boss, and coldly asked him for every detail he knew.

Before he could spill the beans, the Yakuza Boss' body deformed menacingly, and he turned into a grotesque tree-like creature. Sensing danger from that abomination, Chihiro shouted at Shiba to run with the rescued person.

Kagurabachi chapter 2 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

One of the branch-like things protruding from the Yakuza boss' body was about to impale the Anti-Korogumi member before Shiba used his sorcery powers to teleport outside. The young man was visibly confused by what he had just experienced.

Seeing him shell-shocked, Shiba asked whether he hadn't seen that kind of sorcery before. He quickly realized that most of the sorcerers lived in the big cities, which is why people from the countryside may not know about them.

In Kagurabachi chapter 2, Shiba then returned to Chihiro's aid and found him in sound condition. According to the dark-haired protagonist, it all happened just the moment when the Yakuza boss started to talk about the Hishaku group.

A panel from Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

He conjectured that the sorcerer organization perhaps planted a spell in his body, which would activate if he planned to spill the secrets about them. Seeing the grand scale of the spell, Chihiro realized that the sorcerer possessed immense strength.

Once they finished their business at the Korogumi hideout in Kagurabachi chapter 2, Shiba told Chihiro that he wanted to head back to Tokyo. The latter also agreed and decided to join his partner. While returning from the hideout, Chihiro staggered since he had spent almost all of his energy.

Seeing him in that state, Shiba advised him to take it easy. However, he was amazed by how strong Chihiro had become, considering he had zero combat experience three years ago. Although the dark-haired protagonist hadn't unlocked his enchanted blade's real potential yet, he still achieved impressive feats.

Chihiro holding his father's body (Image via Takeru Hokaozno/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 2 then takes the readers to a flashback to three years ago. According to the flashback, Rokuhira's workshop and house were protected by a magic barrier from the outside. It was configured to alert Shiba about any sort of danger.

One day, he sensed an interference, and rushed over, only to find Rokuhira's house destroyed. Shiba was stunned to see the young Chihiro holding his father Kunishige Rokuhira's lifeless body. On being asked what happened, the dark-haired protagonist mentioned that three sorcerers had infiltrated and suddenly attacked them.

Kagurabachi chapter 2 then revealed that during the war, Kunishige had forged six enchanted katanas and sent them out into the world. After the war ceased, he retrieved all six and hid them in the cellar under his workshop. A panel then saw Kunishige showing his son the six blades he retrieved. According to him, each blade contained a special power.

Kunishige showing the blades (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, the master swordsmith also mentioned that those katanas weren't the right answer for a warrior. One couldn't merely strive to make strong enchanted blades. According to Kunishige, a true swordsmith must look at the world through their own eyes and think carefully about what kind of katana it needs and why.

He wished that slowly but surely, he and his son would learn to do it together. However, it wasn't meant to be, as his father's life was robbed. Crying profusely, Chihiro wondered whether those sorcerers knew how much his father cared about the Katana. He wanted to have her father's killers know what Kunishige truly believed as a swordsmith.

As such, he vowed to cut them all down in Kagurabachi chapter 2. A panel from the chapter then revealed that the katana Chihiro wield was the seventh enchanted blade that his father spent years completing after the war and gave his life to protect.

Chihiro Rokuhira As seen in Kagurabachi chapter 2 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Since that tragic day, there has been no reliable information regarding the Hishaku group or the stolen enchanted blades. Chihiro felt that at that very moment, someone could be using his father's katana for something evil.

Thus, he wanted to find the Sorcerer Group and the Enchanted blades as soon as he could. Kagurabachi chapter 2 ended with Shiba finding a lead. According to him, someone had seen one of the enchanted blades.

Final thoughts

In Kagurabachi chapter 2, Takeru Hokazono splendidly captures the tragic past of Chihiro Rokuhira and reveals the true reason behind his seeking revenge against a particular group of sorcerers.

Instead of being bogged down by his traumatic past, the protagonist made it into his weapon and set himself to walk on a path of revenge. Wielding the final enchanted blade forged by his father, Chihiro sought to retrieve the remaining six Katanas and end the lives of those who robbed his father's life.

