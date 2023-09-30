Veil manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Penned and illustrated by Ikumi Fukuda (popularly known as Kotteri), Veil manga has fascinated readers with its compelling characters and brilliant illustrations. Entirely in color, the manga stunningly captures the beautiful moments between its two protagonists, Emma and Aleksander. While it's an underrated manga, over the years, it has garnered readers' attention.

Undoubtedly, Veil manga reflects the author's artistic vision through its vibrant illustrations. According to the narrative, this captivating manga takes its audience on a romantic journey between a blind girl and a policeman.

However, the uniqueness of this manga lies in the fact that it's entirely colored. As such, this article explains where this manga can be read or purchased from authentic sources.

Veil manga tells a tale about a blind woman and a police officer

Where to read

Manga enthusiasts would like to know that Kotteri's Veil manga can be read in Japanese on the official website of Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha publishers. As of now, there are 56 chapters available for reading. Other than that, Kotteri-san's manga is also available in the French language.

Interested readers can purchase the paperback version of Veil manga's French edition on various digital stores, such as Amazon, Flipkart, Barnes & Noble, and others. Currently, three volumes are available to be read in French.

Regrettably, the manga isn't available in the English language right now for readers' perusal. As such, interested readers may have to resort to unofficial websites to read Ikumi Fukuda's colored manga in English.

Veil by Kotteri (Image via Ikumi Fukuda/Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha)

That being said, Mangasplanning Podcast and Udon Entertainment recently announced at the San Diego Comic-Con that they will release this manga series in English.

The official announcement states that Jocelyne Allen will translate the Veil manga into English, while Andrew Woodrow-Butcher will edit the edition of the series. Additionally, Udon Entertainment will release Ikumi-san's manga in print starting in 2024.

Veil by Kotteri (Image via Ikumi Fukuda/Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha)

Kotteri's Veil manga was originally released as a collection of pictures on the author's X (formerly Twitter) and Pixiv accounts throughout 2017 and 2018. Since his followers liked his work, the author released it as a fanzine for COMITA 126. Later, the author re-edited it and officially published it on Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha in 2019.

Notably, Kotteri's Veil has also been published in the French language by Noeve Grafx Publisher. As mentioned earlier, three volumes have been published in French so far, while the Japanese version has five volumes available for purchase.

What to expect from Veil manga

Ikumi-san's Veil manga continues to captivate and enthrall its readers through its enticing premise and beautiful illustrations. Undoubtedly, the popularity of this manga has increased over the years. As such, new readers have expressed their desire to read Ikumi-san's manga.

Ikumi Fukuda's captivating manga, Veil, is set in 1950s Europe. The author delightfully plays with the themes of romance, drama, and slice of life to paint the vibrant lives of the manga's compelling characters. According to the manga, the story follows a beautiful blind woman named Emma, who, despite her disability, remains confident in herself.

Kotteri's Veil (Image via Ikumi Fukuda/Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha)

Her interactions with a police officer named Aleksander set up an intriguing narrative. Ikumi-san beautifully presented a unique tale with a blend of slice-of-life and romance. Readers will love the small and intimate interactions between the two central characters.

What's more, the entire manga is illustrated in color. The mangaka's artistic sense is also reflected in the unique usage of panel layouts and color combinations. Overall, it's an excellent manga series that captures the essence of love.

