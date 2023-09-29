Wild Strawberry chapter 8 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Wild Strawberry chapter 8 is scheduled to release on October 5, 2023. Fans can read the chapter in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ online magazine. The latest chapter came as a relief to fans who awaited to learn whether Kingo would be accepted within the Seventh Flower Funeral Force squad, and surprisingly, he made it.

However, to become a cadet, he still has to prove himself worthy, which could be challenging for him as he has to get 100% control over his Jinka. Given that Kayano is the very Jinka who is protective of her brother, Kingo would have to communicate in a way that would make his voice reach out to her, as apparently, despite the fact that they are connected, there are things that they still have to learn.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Wild Strawberry manga spoilers.

Wild Strawberry chapter 8 release dates and timings for all regions, where to read

Wild Strawberry chapter 8 will be released this Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. Fans worldwide can read the latest chapters on MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media, the official websites to include the manga in their extensive libraries.

MangaPlus and Shonen Jump+, the two acclaimed online manga applications globally, will also make the chapter available for fans on the go. Below are the release dates and timings for Wild Strawberry chapter 8 for all regions, along with the respective time zones:

Pacific Time: Thursday, October 5, 4:30 am

Central Time: Thursday, October 5, 6:30 am

Eastern Time: Thursday, October 5, 7:30 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, October 5, 12:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, October 5, 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, October 5, 1:30 pm

Australian Central Time: Thursday, October 5, 9 pm

Philippines Standard Time: Thursday, October 5, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Thursday, October 5, 8:30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Thursday, October 5, 3:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Thursday, October 5, 2:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Thursday, October 5, 5:30 am

Wild Strawberry chapter 7 Bittersweet recap

Wild Strawberry picked up where it left off in the previous installment, resuming Kingo and Makki’s arrival at the Seventh Flower Funeral Force headquarters, where they met Hikishima, the squad's director. Hikishima, who was 24 years old, was conscious of his stature and childlike appearance. Presuming Kingo was judging him for it, he resorted to stomping on his leg.

Hikishima gave the green flag to Kingo to join the club, but the only condition for him was to get 100% control over his Jinka. Eventually, after some time, Makoto explained to Kingo that his trials would begin the next morning, as, during the nighttime, the Jinka’s aren’t very active.

Subsequently, Makoto warned Kingo that if he failed during his trials, he’d be pruned personally by him. Ayari and Hikishima also joined in to remind Kingo that he must meet the conditions without failing. Excited to be a part of the team, he accepted the challenge.

What to expect Wild Strawberry chapter 8 (Speculation)

Wild Strawberry chapter 8 is expected to see Kingo’s new capabilities as he tries to synchronize with his Jinka, who is none other than Kayano. Considering having 100% control over a Jinka is not an easy job, Kingo will begin mastering the basic 10-20%, which will certainly give him a good headstart at the Seventh Flower Funeral Force.

Stay tuned for more Wild Strawberry manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.

