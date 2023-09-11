Wild Strawberry chapter 7 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Wild Strawberry chapter 7 is scheduled to release on theSeptember 21, 2023. The chapter will be serialized in the bi-weekly Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ online magazine. In the latest manga chapter, a long-awaited revelation unveils the name of the enigmatic girl from the Fire Funeral Force as Ayari. Additionally, the newly introduced character goes by the name Makoto.

Now that Kingo has finally been accepted as one of the Fire Funeral Force members, he is one step closer to realizing his resolve to get closer to Mother Jinka. However, as Makoto inferred, regardless of being a Human-Jinka hybrid, he still has a long way to go, promising an enthralling beginning to the upcoming adventures.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Wild Strawberry manga spoilers.

Wild Strawberry chapter 7 release date, timings for all regions, and where to read

Wild Strawberry chapter 7 will be released this Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. International fans can read the latest manga chapters on the official websites of MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media.

MangaPlus and Shonen Jump+, the two popular online manga applications worldwide, will also make the chapter available in their extensive libraries. Below are the release dates and timings for Wild Strawberry chapter 7 for all regions, along with the respective time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, September 21, 4:30 a.m.

Central Standard Time: Thursday, September 21, 6:30 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, September 21, 7:30 a.m.

British Summer Time: Thursday, September 21, 12:30 a.m.

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, September 21, 5 p.m.

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, September 21, 1:30 p.m.

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, September 21, 9 p.m.

Philippines time: Thursday, September 21, 7:30 p.m.

Brazil Time: Thursday, September 21, 8:30 a.m.

Arabian Daylight Time: Thursday, September 21, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern European Summer Time: Thursday, September 21, 2:30 p.m.

Mountain Daylight Team: Thursday, September 21, 5:30 a.m.

Wild Strawberry chapter 6 Strength and Technique in summation

Following the intense battle, Kingo was on the verge of blacking out. However, Makoto quickly came to his aid, providing him with water. Further, the latter explained to the former that as a Jinka, proper hydration was essential to prevent him from withering. As water became a precious resource in the post-apocalyptic world, Kingo thanked Makoto for his kindness.

Suddenly, Makoto proclaimed that the Fire Funeral Force would onboard him, and if he tried anything funny, he would be killed by him. While heading to the headquarters with them, Kingo revealed that he joined the organization to get closer to Mother Jinka. Makoto eventually told Kingo that he would first need the proper strength and technique.

Out of the blue, they were being chased by a giant Jinka that eventually got defeated in a whiplash by Makoto’s Full Bloom: Rashomon Vine.

After arriving at the Fire Funeral Force headquarters, besides the run-down building, Kingo and Makki were more surprised to see a young kid named Hikishima, who turned out to be the organization's director.

What to expect from Wild Strawberry chapter 7? (Speculation)

Wild Strawberry chapter 7 will pick up from where it left off in the previous episode, resuming the Kingo and Makki’s arrival at the Fire Funeral Force HQ and their first encounter with the director. As Kingo has finally been accepted to be a part of the organization, he is expected to undergo some training like every new member.

However, since Kingo is a special case, he will be under the supervision of someone who could help him control his Jinka powers and develop his own Full Bloom abilities.

Stay tuned for more Wild Strawberry manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.

