Wild Strawberry chapter 5 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Wild Strawberry Chapter 5 is set to release on August 24, 2023. The chapter will be published in the 36th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. While there are no verifiable spoilers for what comes next, given the events that transpired in chapter 4, the next installment will likely see Kingo and Kayano’s true potential. It will take body horror to the next level.

In the latest chapter, amidst the intense conflict, Kingo has finally discovered his new resolve, enlisting with the Fire Funeral Force. Yet a mysterious member from the Elite squad of the organization, whose identity is anticipated in the upcoming chapter, harbors a profound resentment towards the Jinka and opposes Kingo’s decision, leaving his proposal at a standstill.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Wild Strawberry manga spoilers.

Wild Strawberry chapter 5 release date and timings for all regions, where to read

Wild Strawberry Chapter 5 will release Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. Fans outside Japan can read the latest chapters of Ire Yonemoto’s sensational action-fantasy manga on the official websites of MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media.

The manga is also available to read on popular online manga applications like Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, worldwide. Below are the release dates and timings for Wild Strawberry Chapter 5 for every region, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, August 24, 4:30 am

Central Standard Time: Thursday, August 24, 6:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, August 24, 7:30 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, August 24, 12:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, August 24, 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, August 24, 1:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, August 24, 9 pm

Philippines time: Thursday, August 24, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Thursday, August 24, 8:30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Thursday, August 24, 3:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Thursday, August 24, 2:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Thursday, August 24, 5:30 am

Wild Strawberry chapter 4 in summation: Saw

The nameless girl with her Flower Pruning Shears weapon (Image Viz Media/Ire Yonemoto)

Kingo and Makki encountered a girl wielding an enormous sword wrapped in the vines of a talking sunflower Jinka who was stubborn to get inside the sword. However, the owner, having enough control over it, subdued the Jinka to obey her commands. Unleashing the Full Bloom: Saw-Tooth Flower, the girl used thirty percent bloom, which caused her bade to multiply in two with saw-like edges.

With one fell swoop, the girl sliced the building in half, causing Kingo to jump onto another building with Makki using his vines. The girl was eventually revealed to be part of the Flower Funeral Force. After Makki learned about her weapon being Flower Pruning Shears, the girl eventually found out he was from the Research Team.

Finding Makki guilty of harboring a Jinka, the girl tried to kill him as punishment, but Kingo saved him by saying it was his fault, which caused her to hit him with immense force. Kingo revealed his mission to reach Mother Jinka to make his sister human again.

However, after learning that only the Elite members of the Flower Funeral Force are allowed to go near that entity, he proclaimed to join the organization. The girl challenged Kingo to a duel, where if he won, he could join the squad, and if he didn’t, he’d be killed.

Unleashing fifty percent of her full bloom, the girl dismantled Kingo’s limbs and severed his body in half. She eventually plucked out the heart that was imbued with Kayano’s Jinka. Suddenly, the heart grew a plethora of branches that assembled Kingo’s body parts and took shape akin to a monstrous Jinka, making the girl question if he was on humanity’s side.

What to expect Wild Strawberry chapter 5 (Speculation)

Wild Strawberry chapter 5 is anticipated to see an enthralling battle between Kingo and the unnamed member of the Flower Funeral Force. Kingo, who has yet again been brought back to life, has received a bizarre yet powerful upgrade that will showcase the extent of his base abilities.

On the other hand, given the situation, the unnamed girl is expected to unleash the hundred percent of Full Bloom: Saw-Tooth Flower promising a captivating battle in Wild Strawberry chapter 5.

